Sports Roundup for Feb. 22

Woods recovering from back surgery and hopes for Masters
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods says he's doesn't know when he will return from a fifth back surgery, and he could not give a definitive answer Sunday when asked if he would be at the Masters.
“God, I hope so,” Woods on the CBS broadcast of the Genesis Invitational.
Woods, at Riviera to hand out the trophy as the tournament host, had a microdiscectomy Dec. 23. It was the fifth surgery on his back, and the first since a procedure to fuse his lower spine in April 2017.
“I'm feeling fine,” Woods said. “I'm a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled so that we'll see if the annulus (fibrosus) is scarred over finally and see if I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before I can start gravitating towards something a little more."
Woods has not played since he joined 11-year-old Charlie at the PNC Challenge a few days before his surgery.
“I don't know what the plan is,” he said when asked if he would try to play before the Masters.
The next four events are in Florida, including The Players Championship. The latest Woods like would play, if he's fit for the Masters, would be the Dell Match Play two weeks before Augusta National.
No. 22 Georgia women sweep No. 21 Lady Vols, 1st in 36 years
ATHENS, Ga. — Gabby Connally scored 24 points, Jordan Isaacs blocked a last-second shot and No. 22 Georgia defeated No. 21 Tennessee 57-55 on Sunday for the Bulldogs' first sweep of the Lady Vols in 36 years.
A missed free throw by Connally with 22.1 seconds to go and alternating turnovers gave Tennessee a last chance with 10.2 seconds left. Top scorer Rennia Davis got the ball in the backcourt, worked to the left wing and put up a 3-point attempt that Isaacs got her fingers on for the Bulldogs' season-high 12th block.
With a come-from-17-behind 67-66 win on Jan. 14 – their first in Knoxville in 25 seasons – Georgia earned the season sweep for the first time since 1984-85.
Que Morrison added 11 points for Georgia (17-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which moved into a tie for third in the loss column with Tennessee. Jenna Staiti had 12 rebounds and six blocks. Connally had five steals.
Davis scored 22 points for the Lady Vols (13-6, 7-4), who played their fourth straight against ranked teams. They lost three on the road but beat No. 2 South Carolina at home in their last game. All six losses have come against ranked teams (four) or teams that are now ranked. Rae Burrell added 10 points, Kasiyahna Kushkituah 13 rebounds and Tamari Key four blocks.
Tennessee shot 12.9% in the first half (4 of31) and trailed 27-19. Both teams scored 20 points in the third quarter.
Davis' 3-pointer, the first for Tennessee, cut the deficit to 47-46 but Connally answered with a 3 and the game stayed close. The only lead for Tennessee was on the opening basket.
Tennessee finished at 28.8%, going 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Georgia only shot 33.3% and the top free-throw shooting team in the league was just 7 of 18 with seven different players missing at least one.
Tennessee plays at Missouri on Thursday when No. 17 Kentucky visits Georgia.