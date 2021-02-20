Sports Roundup for Feb. 21

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FOX
College Basketball (men's)
11:30 a.m. — Rhode Island at George Washington, NBCSN
1 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio State, CBS
1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN
3 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, BTN
3:30 p.m. — Davidson at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN
4 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State, CBSSN
5 p.m. — Penn State at Iowa, FS1
6 p.m. — Navy at American, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN
7 p.m. — Butler at Xavier, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
11:30 a.m. — Purdue at Michigan State, FS1
Noon — American at Loyola (Md.), CBSSN
Noon — North Carolina at North Carolina State, ESPN2
Noon — Tennessee at Georgia, SECN
2 p.m. — Ohio State at Michigan, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SECN
3 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN
3 p.m. — Oregon at Southern California, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — Oregon State at UCLA, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Louisiana State, SECN
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, CBS
Horse Racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Boston at New Orleans, ABC
8:15 p.m. — Brooklyn at LA Clippers, ESPN
Hockey
2 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Boston, NBC
7 p.m. — New Jersey at Washington, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN
Tennis
3:30 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
Wynn leads Furman past Western Carolina
GREENVILLE — Devin Wynn ran for 106 yards and a touchdown to help Furman beat Western Carolina 35-7 on Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.
Wynn became the 13th player in Furman history to reach 2,000 career yards rushing, finishing the game at 2,063.
The Paladins (1-0) finished with 533 yards of total offense and 33 first downs compared to Western Carolina’s 109 yards and five first downs. Furman outgained Western Carolina 384-39 and had a 23-1 edge in first downs in the first half.
Furman’s first punt of the game came with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter while Western Carolina punted to end every possession except for the end of the first half and its three-play, 12-yard TD drive that came after Jacob Harris’ 46-yard interception return ended Furman’s opening drive of the game.
It was Furman’s first football game in 448 days – the longest span between games since the school’s football program did not play for three seasons (1943-45).
The Catamounts (0-4) played three nonconference games during the fall, with two coming against Liberty and North Carolina, which were both in the Top 25 at the time.
Wofford wins program's 1st February game over Mercer
SPARTANBURG — Irvin Mulligan ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and Wofford opened its season on Saturday with a 31-14 win over Mercer in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.
It was the first game in school history played by the Terriers (1-0) in the month of February. It was the first time the Bears (0-4) played in the spring since 1892.
Mulligan opened the scoring on the three-time defending SoCon champion’s second drive of the game, capitalizing on a short field after the first of Mercer’s three lost fumbles. Ryan Lovelace capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to make it 17-0 with 1:11 left in the half.
Mercer’s Deondre Johnson scored a 4-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Wofford immediately answered with a touchdown-scoring drive capped by Nathan Walker’s 2-yard run and led 31-7 early in the fourth quarter after Jamari Broussard’s 12-yard TD run.
Nakendrick Clark ran 17 times for 67 yards for Mercer.
Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
It was the very first NASCAR national series race for Ty Gibbs, who jumped two steps from ARCA to Xfinity for his debut. He plowed through the field on a pair of restarts to beat reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric in double overtime.
Gibbs became the youngest driver to win an Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. Cindric held the record at 20 on the road course at Mid-Ohio in 2019. Joey Logano holds the overall record; he won 21 days after his 18th birthday in his third race — also driving for Gibbs.
Gibbs became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history.