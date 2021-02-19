Sports Roundup for Feb. 20

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Super Start Batteries 188, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Michigan State at Indiana, ESPN
Noon — Central Florida at Tulane, ESPN2
12:30 p.m. — La Salle at Saint Joseph's, NBCSN
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, CBS
1 p.m. — Boston at Colgate, CBSSN
1 p.m. — Connecticut at Villanova, FOX
1 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Alabama, SECN
2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN
2 p.m. — Texas Tech at Kansas, ESPN
2 p.m. — Missouri at South Carolina, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
3 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas, ABC
3 p.m. — Brigham Young at Loyola Marymount, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, FOX
3:30 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, SECN
4 p.m. — Auburn at Louisiana State, ESPN
4 p.m. — Stanford at Washington State, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — Duquesne at Richmond, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, BTN
5:30 p.m. — Seton Hall at Georgetown, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN
6 p.m. — Oklahoma at Iowa State, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arizona at Southern California, FOX
6 p.m. — Mississippi State at Mississippi, SECN
7:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Fresno State, CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — DePaul at St. John's, FS1
8 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ESPN
8 p.m. — San Diego at Gonzaga, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon State, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN
9 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Arizona State at UCLA, ESPN2
10 p.m. — California at Washington, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Army at Navy, CBSSN
Noon — Illinois at Rutgers, BTN
2 p.m. — Creighton at DePaul, FS1
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, CBS
Horse Racing
8:30 a.m. — NYRA: The Saudi Cup, Undercards, King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, FS1
Noon — NYRA: The Saudi Cup, King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, FS1
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Miami at LA Lakers, ABC
NHL
12:30 p.m. — NY Rangers at Washington, NHLN
3 p.m. — Vegas vs. Colorado, Stateline, Nev., NBC
7 p.m. — Chicago at Carolina, NHLN
10 p.m. — Calgary at Edmonton, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Burnley, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, NBC
6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Udinese at Parma, ESPNEWS
Tennis
3:30 a.m. — WTA: The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
5:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
11 p.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP: The Australian Open, Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
No. 25 Tigers blank Bearcats in opener
CLEMSON — Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark combined on a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in No. 25 Clemson’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game was the season opener for both teams.
Sharpe earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings pitched, then Clark pitched the final four innings to record his first career save. None of Cincinnati’s three baserunners advanced past first base, as Sharpe and Clark combined to retire 18 batters in a row from the second inning to the eighth inning.
The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the fifth inning on Dylan Brewer’s run-scoring single. After several missed scoring chances for the Tigers, freshman Jonathan French came through with his first career hit on a three-run homer in the seventh inning, then fellow freshman Caden Grice added a run-scoring double in the frame.
Gamecocks blow out Flyers to begin season
COLUMBIA – The trio of Brady Allen, Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster combined to go 9-for-10 with eight RBI and Thomas Farr struck out eight in a six-inning start as the South Carolina baseball team opened 2021 with a 12-1 win over Dayton on Friday.
Allen, Clarke and Eyster each had three hits on the night. Allen was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Clarke went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run in the first while Eyster was 3-for-4 with four RBI, all on a grand slam in the third.
Clarke homered with Allen and Brennan Milone on base in the first. The round tripper went to straightaway center field. Eyster's grand slam in the third landed in the Carolina bullpen in right field.
Colin Burgess added three RBI on a 2-for-4 night. The Gamecocks had 15 hits for the day, including five doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs.
Farr allowed five hits and a run in six innings, walking a pair and striking out eight to pick up his fourth career win at Carolina.