Sports Roundup for Feb. 2

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACCN
5 p.m. — Butler at Marquette, FS1
7 p.m. — North Carolina at Clemson, ACCN
7 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Mississippi, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, FS1
7 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SECN
8 p.m. — Purdue at Maryland, BTN
9 p.m. — Florida State at Boston College, ACCN
9 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
9 p.m. — Illinois at Indiana, ESPN
9 p.m. — Dayton at Duquesne, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Southern California at Stanford, FS1
9 p.m. — Mississippi State at Arkansas, SECN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Brooklyn, TNT
10 p.m. — Boston at Golden State, TNT
Hockey
6 p.m. — Buffalo at NY Islanders, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
6:30 p.m. — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, TENNIS
USC Aiken men’s soccer announces schedule change
The USC Aiken has announced the home men's soccer match against Lander slated for Monday, Feb. 1 has been postponed.
The Pacers and Bearcats were supposed to open the season on Monday, but it has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
USC Aiken has entered into protocol as outlined by the PBC Return to Play policy along with all applicable CDC, NCAA and state and local health guidelines.
No make-up date has been scheduled.
Louisville tops women’s Top 25, South Carolina up to No. 2
Louisville keeps winning and remained atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left in the Top 25 after topping Miami and North Carolina this past week. They received 26 of the 30 first-place votes in the poll released Monday.
Louisville (16-0) faced its stiffest challenge in the ACC on Monday night with a visit from No. 4 North Carolina State. This was potentially going to be a 1 vs. 2 matchup until the Wolfpack lost in overtime to Virginia Tech last Thursday. It was N.C. State's first loss of the season.
South Carolina jumped up two spots to No. 2 in the poll and received the other four first-place votes.
UConn lost for the first time this season, falling to then-No. 19 Arkansas last week, but remained third in the poll. Arkansas rose three spots to 16th. It is the first time the Razorbacks have knocked off two top five teams in the same season after beating then-No. 4 Baylor in December.
UCLA rounded out the top five. Stanford, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona followed the Bruins. Maryland fell three spots to 10th after losing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes moved up three places to 11th.
John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73
OCEANPORT, N.J. — John Forbes, a horse racing advocate and thoroughbred trainer who won more than 2,100 races, has died. He was 73.
Forbes, the president of the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, died Sunday, Monmouth Park said Monday. No cause of death was given.
Born in Maryland, Forbes spent his entire career in the racing industry, following his parents into the profession. He moved his operations to New Jersey in the late 1970s and remained a Garden State mainstay.
“John was New Jersey racing,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park Racetrack. "He was a tireless advocate for the industry, for the horsemen and for Monmouth Park."
Among Forbes' long list of accomplished runners were graded stakes winners Peanut Butter Onit, Pukka Princess, Jess C’s Whirl, Boyce, Amarillo, Get Serious and Tale of the Cat, who went on to be a leading sire.
Forbes gave up training on a daily basis in 2012. His assistant, Pat McBurney, took over his horses.
“John and I spent decades together experiencing all the highs and lows that this business has to offer,” McBurney said. "It was always a team effort with John.
"Even after he stopped training on a day-to-day basis he was equally involved as an owner, adviser and most importantly a friend. It’s hard to imagine Monmouth Park without John, but Monmouth Park will forever be better because of John.”
Forbes is survived by his wife, Vicki; son John T. Forbes, operations director at Monmouth Park; and daughters Anne and Carrie.
Services will not be held because of the pandemic.