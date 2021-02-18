Sports Roundup for Feb. 19

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
College Baseball
3 p.m. — James Madison at North Carolina, ACCN
3 p.m. — Miami at Florida, SECN
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Akron at Ball State, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Saint Louis at Dayton, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Monmouth at Iona, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Wyoming at New Mexico, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Toledo at Buffalo, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Utah State at Boise State, FS1
11 p.m. — California State (Bakersfield) at California (Santa Barbara), ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
3:30 p.m. — Arizona at California, PAC-12N
5:30 p.m. — Oregon State at Southern California, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Oregon at UCLA, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Arizona at Stanford, PAC-12N
College Softball
1 p.m. — Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN
College Volleyball (women's)
1 p.m. — Arkansas at Louisiana State, SECN
9 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN
Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Chicago at Philadelphia, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Utah at LA Clippers, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Chicago at Carolina, NHLN
10 p.m. — Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN
Tennis
3:30 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
3:30 a.m. (Saturday) — WTA: The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
GreenJackets to start season in May
Minor League Baseball will return to SRP Park in a few months.
The Augusta GreenJackets announced they will start their first season as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on May 4 against the Columbia Fireflies.
“We are extremely excited that professional baseball at SRP Park will return in a few short months. It’s been 531 long days since the GreenJackets last played a game,” said Brandon Greene, Augusta GreenJackets General Manager. “Today begins a new countdown for our fans as we are only 75 days away from Opening Day! The wait is almost over and we are in full preparation to kick off another long awaited memorable season at SRP Park.”
The 2021 season will look different, with teams hosting six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday. Monday will be a universal off day for the Low-A East, the GreenJackets' new division.
The GreenJackets will host 10 home stretches at SRP Park over the course of a 120-game season, beginning with Columbia on May 4. The regular season will finish up on the road at Myrtle Beach on September 19.
USCA baseball makes schedule change for home opener
Due to inclement weather, USC Aiken's home baseball series against UNC Pembroke this weekend has been altered.
No game will be played Friday as originally planned. The series will start off with a single game at 3 p.m. Saturday. A doubleheader will be played on Sunday starting at noon.
Live video will be available for all three contests. Live stats will be available on Sunday for both games of the doubleheader.
Attendance for all home baseball games is limited to the pass list provided by the USCA baseball team. No other fans will be allowed in the facility. Fans are encouraged to wear masks the entire time.
James, Durant voted NBA All-Star captains
The voters have spoken: They wanted LeBron James of the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers to be an All-Star captain, again.
So, he is. And Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant will be his opposition.
James and Durant were revealed Thursday as the leading fan votegetters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game, meaning they’ll be captains for the matchup in Atlanta on March 7. James will start for the 17th time, extending his record, and Durant is an All-Star for the 11th time.
Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) have more total All-Star selections than James.
The other starters: Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard join James as West frontcourt picks, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are the starting guards from the West, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are alongside Durant as the East frontcourt starters, while Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the East starting guards.
Doncic and Portland’s Damian Lillard were tied in the NBA’s weighted system for the second West guard spot; Doncic got the nod because he got more fan votes. Fan votes counted for 50% of the starter selection process; player votes counted as 25% of the total, and votes from a media panel made up the other 25%.
Reserves will be announced Tuesday, to be decided by voting by NBA head coaches. James – the leading overall votegetter this year, with more than 5.9 million votes from fans – and Durant will then pick their teams, with the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Kevin to be revealed March 4.