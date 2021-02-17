Sports Roundup for Feb. 18

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
3 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, SECN
5 p.m. — Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Louisiana State at Mississippi, SECN
7 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN
7 p.m. — Houston at Wichita State, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Vermont at Maryland (Baltimore County), ESPNU
8 p.m. — Ohio State at Penn State, BTN
8 p.m. — Brigham Young at Pacific, CBSSN
8:30 p.m. — Utah at Oregon State, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — St. Mary's at Gonzaga, ESPN
9 p.m. — Arizona at UCLA, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Winthrop at High Point, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, FS1
10 p.m. — San Diego State at Fresno State, CBSSN
10:30 p.m. — California at Washington State, PAC-12N
11 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon, ESPN2
11 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Saint Joseph's at Richmond, NBCSN
4 p.m. — Penn State at Iowa, BTN
6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACCN
6 p.m. — Michigan at Indiana, BTN
7 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN
8 p.m. — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACCN
9 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round Featured Groups, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round Featured Groups, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
10 p.m. — Brooklyn at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, NHLN
Soccer (women's)
4 p.m. — SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., FS1
7 p.m. — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
3:30 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
Midnight (Friday) — WTA: The Australian Open, Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Friday) — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
Pacers make late charge, complete sweep of Jaguars
AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken men's basketball team beat Augusta 71-69 on Wednesday to wrap up the regular-season sweep.
USCA (8-5, 7-4 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Anyeuri Castillo's 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Tehree Horn accounted for 16 points while Latreavin Black chipped in 13 points, six boards and four assists. Gus Rowland distributed five assists in the victory.
The Pacers went on a 13-3 run in the first half for a 25-15 lead, then increased the edge to 13 before carrying a 40-29 lead into halftime.
Augusta opened the second half on a 21-9 run to surge ahead 50-49 with 11:01 to play.
A Horn 3-pointer with 2:41 to go put USCA ahead 64-63, and he made another one with 1:35 to go to push the lead to four points.
Augusta's Tyshaun Crawford cut the deficit in half with 19 seconds to play, but Darius Bell hit two free throws after rebounding a Horn miss to make the score 69-65 with 8 seconds to play.
Black made it a five-point game with a second to go, and Augusta hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
For the game, USCA went 26 of 59 from the floor (44.1 percent), including 11 of 25 from the 3-point line (44 percent).
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Francis Marion.
USCA announces attendance policy for spring sports
USC Aiken announced Wednesday its attendance policy for all home athletic events. These policies will take effect immediately until further notice.
At every complex, fans must practice physical distancing with other groups in attendance and are encouraged to wear masks the entire time.
For baseball games at Roberto Hernandez Stadium, attendance for all home baseball games is limited to the pass list provided by the USCA baseball team. No other fans will be allowed in the facility.
For softball games at J.H. Satcher Field, attendance for all home softball games is limited to the pass list provided by the USCA softball team. No other fans will be allowed in the facility.
For soccer matches at the Pacer Pit, attendance for all home men's and women's soccer games is limited to the pass list provided by the USCA soccer teams. No other fans will be allowed in the facility.