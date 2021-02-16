Sports Roundup for Feb. 17

Sports on TV
Braves beat SS Swanson in salary arbitration
The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million.
Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.
The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBI last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.
Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week.
Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) won, as did St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million).
All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.
Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 – money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32½ sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.
McIlroy to join Kisner on PGA Tour board
LOS ANGELES — Rory McIlroy was on a shuttle ride back to the Liberty National clubhouse in August 2019 when he was surprised to hear during a chat about tour policies that no foreign-born player has ever served on the PGA Tour policy board.
“That's going to change,” McIlroy said with a smile.
The change arrived Tuesday when McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, won a player election as chairman of the Player Advisory Council, the 16-man committee that provides input to the four players who serve on the board.
As chairman, McIlroy will move up to the board next year and begin a three-year term, replacing Jordan Spieth.
McIlroy won the election over American Kevin Streelman and Russell Knox of Scotland. The policy board dates to 1969, the first year the PGA Tour broke away from the PGA of America.
McIlroy is popular with his peers and outspoken on issues that matter to him, such as his strong opposition to the proposed Premier Golf League last year.
He will be on the board next year with James Hahn, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner.