Sports Roundup for Feb. 16

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
6:30 p.m. — Providence at Connecticut, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Missouri at Georgia, SECN
7 p.m. — Nebraska at Maryland, BTN
7 p.m. — Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Michigan State at Purdue, ESPN
7 p.m. — Florida at Arkansas, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Xavier at St. John's, FS1
8:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN
9 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, BTN
9 p.m. — La Salle at Saint Louis, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
12 p.m. — Miami at Georgia Tech, ACCN
4:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Michigan, BTN
5 p.m. — Tennessee at Mississippi State, ESPNU
NBA
7:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Memphis, TNT
10 p.m. — Brooklyn at Phoenix, TNT
Hockey
7 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Colorado at Vegas, NHLN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Phillip Island Trophy, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
SRP Park unveils high school and college baseball schedule
NORTH AUGUSTA — As part of SRP Park's high school and college showcases, the venue will host Strom Thurmond vs. South Aiken at 6:05 p.m. March 22 and USC Aiken vs. Augusta University at 6:35 p.m. March 30.
*Game times and schedules subject to change, stay tuned to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or social channels for updates.
Tickets for the high school game are available now at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 per person, children 3 and under are free. Parking will be available in the Hotel Parking Deck under regular Riverside Village parking rates.
Tickets and more information for the college game will be announced at a later date on the GreenJackets' social media pages and website.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration
ATLANTA — Shortstop Dansby Swanson went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, asking for a raise to $6.7 million rather than the team’s $6 million offer.
Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman heard the case, and a decision is expected Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.
Atlanta lost its case last week against pitcher Mike Soroka, who will earn $2.8 million rather than the team’s $2.1 million offer.
UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights
Gus Malzahn had planned take a season off from coaching and maybe do some TV work.
Then the UCF job opened up.
“I truly believe that this is a program of the future in college football,” Malzahn said. “The reason I believe that is the foundation has been built.”
Central Florida hired Malzahn as its coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
Malzahn received a five-year deal with an annual salary of $2.3 million.
The 55-year-old Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. He led Auburn to the BCS title game in his first season as head coach in 2013, and was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton powered the Tigers to the national championship.
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
BRANDON, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old's body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said.
There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa.