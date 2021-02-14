Sports Roundup for Feb. 15

Sports on TV
Men's college basketball
7 p.m. — Virginia at Florida State, ESPN
8 p.m. — Washington at Washington State, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, ESPN
9 p.m. — Texas Southern at Jackson State, ESPNU
Women's college basketball
7 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Florida, SECN
Women's college gymnastics
3 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan
Horse racing
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
7 p.m. — Houston at Washington, NBATV
10 p.m. — Miami at LA Clippers, NBATV
NBAGL
3 p.m. — G League Ignite vs. Iowa Wolves, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU
NHL
4 p.m. — St. Louis at Arizona, NHLN
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Buffalo, NBCSN
Men's soccer
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Ham United, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea, NBCSN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds, TENNIS
3 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
Mets sign veteran pitchers Mike Montgomery, Tommy Hunter
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have signed left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts, adding a couple of veterans to the staff at the start of spring training.
The Mets made the announcement Sunday and said both pitchers have been invited to big league camp.
The 34-year-old Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he's pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.
The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched three games for Kansas City last year, giving up three earned runs in 5⅓ innings. Used in a variety of roles, he is 23-34 with three saves and a 3.84 ERA in 183 games over six seasons with Seattle, the Cubs and Kansas City.
Montgomery got a save in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series for the Cubs. He relieved with two outs in the 10th inning and a runner on first base and induced a groundout to preserve an 8-7 win at Cleveland.
Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beats Lazio
MILAN — Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.
Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He also set up Lautaro Martínez for Inter’s third, shortly after Gonzalo Escalante had given Lazio hope.
“Romelu struggled a bit lately but it's normal to have dips in form,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “We need this type of Romelu, he’s back to his usual standards.”
Inter leapfrogged a point above AC Milan, which surprisingly lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday. The two teams meet in the Milan derby next Sunday.
“This has to be a starting point for us ... otherwise all the work that we are doing will have been in vain,” Conte said. “Going into the derby in first place is much better. It will be a good match between two teams with great ambitions.”
Lazio is seventh, 10 points below Inter.