Sports Roundup for Feb. 14

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FOX
College Basketball (men's)
1 p.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS
2 p.m. — Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Nebraska at Penn State, BTN
3 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN
6 p.m. — Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN
6 p.m. — Colgate at Army, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Maryland, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
Noon — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, ESPNU
Noon — Louisiana State at South Carolina, SECN
12:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Ohio State, BTN
2 p.m. — Miami at Florida State, ACCN
2 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N
2 p.m. — Georgia at Missouri, SECN
3 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN
4 p.m. — Mississippi State at Mississippi, SECN
5 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Maryland at Nebraska, FS1
6 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, SECN
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
1 p.m. — Boston at Washington, NBATV
7:45 p.m. — Portland at Dallas, ESPN
10 p.m. — Cleveland at LA Clippers, NBATV
10:05 p.m. — LA Lakers at Denver, ESPN
Hockey
3 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC
7 p.m. — Colorado at Vegas, NBCSN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds, TENNIS
3 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
USC Aiken falls to Nighthawks in series finale
DAHLONEGA, Ga. – The USC Aiken baseball team lost a 17-3 decision at North Georgia Saturday.
The Pacers are now 0-3 on the season.
Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, Tyler Littlefield led off the inning with a double to left center field. With two down, James Eckert's base knock up the middle made it 6-1.
USC Aiken struck for another run in the sixth stanza when Tai Gilbert blasted a lead-off round-tripper over the left field fence.
The Nighthawks answered with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, pushing the margin to 13-2.
Sean McQuillan blasted a double to right field with one away in the seventh. After a Morgan Hyde single, Jackson Hannon ripped a single through the left side, plating McQuillan.
UNG added four runs in the seventh inning for the 17-3 final.
For the game, Hannon and McQuillan had two hits apiece. Gilbert, Littlefield and McQuillan all had extra-base hits.
On the mound, Blake Seigler led the way with four strikeouts. AJ Deibel and Jacob Rye had two strikeouts apiece.
Cindric starts new season with big Xfinity win at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric opened his Xfinity Series title defense with a Saturday night victory at Daytona International Speedway that could count as the biggest of his blossoming career.
Cindric got a push to the lead at the start of two-lap overtime from AJ Allmendinger that gave him control of the race. Cindric jumped up to the top line in his No. 22 Ford in front of Harrison Burton, who in turn tried to dart below Cindric but Cindric threw a block.
Cindric was all eyes on his mirror as he held off Burton and Brett Moffitt over the final lap to pick up his first career win on Daytona's oval. He makes his Cup Series debut Sunday in the Daytona 500 for Team Penske.
His victory was a continuation of where Cindric left things in November, when he snapped a 13-race losing streak to win the season finale and the Xfinity title.
“Obviously, coming off a lot of momentum with that championship last year, but nothing’s guaranteed," Cindric said. "Try to do it again tomorrow, I guess.”
Cindric last August won the Xfinity Series debut on Daytona's road course, and a rallycross event early in his career. Neither compares to winning on Daytona's famed 2.5-mile banked oval.
“Anything with four wheels, man," Cindric said.
Moffitt was second in a Chevrolet and Burton third for Toyota.
Ty Dillon finished 14th to end a brutal Speedweeks.
Dillon made a move for the lead with 16 laps remaining by pulling into a middle lane. Dillon tried to pick his way through traffic but couldn't clear Daniel Hemric before Dillon tried to jump back into the bottom lane. Dillon spun and triggered a 14-car crash.
He missed the Daytona 500 because of the quirky qualifying format that gave Cindric a spot in the race even though Dillon beat him in their qualifying race. He's out of a job after four seasons racing in Cup and Saturday was the first of four Xfinity races he's landed with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Dillon is the grandson of Richard Childress and his older brother, 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, is among the contenders Sunday. He's determined to go his own path, but his time this year at Daytona will be remembered for the discussion he sparked about the 500's qualifying system.