Sports Roundup for Feb. 13

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2
10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2
11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
12 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN
Noon — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2
Noon — Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU
Noon — Connecticut at Xavier, FOX
1 p.m. — Auburn at Kentucky, CBS
1 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SECN
1:30 p.m. — Butler at Georgetown, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN
2 p.m. — Tennessee at Louisiana State, ESPN
2 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan State, FOX
3 p.m. — Kansas at Iowa State, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Saint Louis at Fordham, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SECN
4 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina State, ESPN
4 p.m. — Arkansas at Missouri, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN
5 p.m. — Villanova at Creighton, FOX
6 p.m. — Rice at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
6 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ESPN
6 p.m. — Gonzaga at San Francisco, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Mississippi at South Carolina, SECN
7:30 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — St. Mary's at Pepperdine, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Southern California at Washington State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Providence at DePaul, FS1
10 p.m. — Colorado at California, ESPNU
10 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Boise State, FS1
10 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, PAC-12N
12 a.m. (Sunday) — California (Irvine) at California (Riverside), ESPNU
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS
Mixed Martial Arts
8 p.m. — UFC 258 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
NBA
3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Phoenix, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC
NHL
3 p.m. — Ottawa at Winnipeg, NHLN
7 p.m. — Montréal at Toronto, NHLN
10 p.m. — Calgary at Vancouver, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, NBC
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
USC Aiken baseball drops season-opening doubleheader
The USC Aiken baseball team suffered a pair of losses Friday at North Georgia to open the season.
USCA lost 11-1 in seven innings in the first game and 9-0 in the second.
David Jacobs provided the lone run of the day with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning of the first game.
Jacobs, Jackson Hannon and Sean McQuillan accounted for USCA's three hits in the opener. McQuillan had two more hits, and Tyler Littlefield and Scott Huntley had one apiece in the nightcap.
North Georgia led 6-0 through four innings of the first game, then answered Jacobs' homer with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Nighthawks added another run in the bottom of the seventh for the 10-run victory.
Lindsey Robinson Jr. took the loss on the mound after allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits to go along with four walks and four strikeouts.
North Georgia led 3-0 through three innings of the second game, then erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Steger was charged with the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in two innings.