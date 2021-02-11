Sports Roundup for Feb. 12

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU
8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Clemson, ACCN
8 p.m. — Western Michigan at Buffalo, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, BTN
9 p.m. — Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Saint Joseph's at Fordham, NBCSN
6 p.m. — Connecticut at Georgetown, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Washington State at Arizona, PAC-12N
College Football
10 a.m. — Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence, Pickens County, ACCN/ESPN2/NFLN
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
NBA
7:45 p.m. — New Orleans at Dallas, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Memphis at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Rangers, NHLN
Sailing
10 p.m. — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana Xolos, FS2
Soccer (women's)
2 p.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBCSN
Tennis
3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
9 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
USC Aiken baseball announces schedule change
In anticipation of incoming inclement weather, the USC Aiken and North Georgia baseball series has been changed.
The series will start Friday with a doubleheader between the Pacers and Nighthawks at 2 p.m. The series will conclude Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.
No. 4 N.C. State rolls past Clemson
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State regrouped from an upset loss by beating Clemson 86-65 on Thursday.
Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who had lost at unranked rival North Carolina last weekend. Against Clemson, N.C. State scored the first 12 points of the game on the way to a 17-2 lead in the opening 5½ minutes.
Jones led that effort, outscoring the Tigers in the opening period (11-9) and tallying 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting by halftime.
N.C. State (13-2, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished the game shooting nearly 52% while making 10 of 21 3-pointers, securing a 12th straight win in the series with that streak now stretching back more than a decade.
Delicia Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for Clemson (10-8, 5-8), which never recovered from its bad start. The Tigers trailed 28-9 by the end of the first quarter and got no closer than 13 again, finishing the game shooting 41%.
Almirola wins 1st qualifying race for Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aric Almirola won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night to put a Ford from flagship Stewart-Haas Racing in the second row of NASCAR's season-opening spectacular.
Almirola held off a charge from Joey Logano, who pulled alongside Almirola on the final lap of the first 150-mile race at Daytona International Speedway. Christopher Bell waffled briefly on which driver he wanted to push and first seemed to choose Logano before dipping down behind Almirola.
It gave Almirola the shove he needed for his first victory in a qualifying race at Daytona. He led 52 of the 60 laps.
Hendrick Motorsports with Alex Bowman and William Byron put a pair of Chevrolets on the front row Wednesday night for Sunday's season-opening race. Almirola will be on the second row with the winner of the second Duel, which was in a hold because of rain.
Austin Cindric earned the one “open” spot in the 500 that was up for grabs in the first qualifying race. Eight drivers came to Daytona trying to claim four available spots in the 40-car field. David Ragan and Ryan Preece claimed the first two in Thursday's time trials, leaving one spot in each of the Duels.
Cindric was attempting to qualify for his first Cup race, but the Xfinity Series champion was flagged for speeding on his final pit stop. It put him a lap down and needing Preece to be the highest-finishing open driver to get the 500 spot.
Ty Dillon looked like he was headed to the Daytona 500, trying to get Gaunt Brothers Racing into the 500 after the team missed the race last year with Daniel Suarez. Dillon is looking for a full-time job this year and through a budding relationship with Toyota had a chance at racing into the 500 for Gaunt.
Dillon was in a bottom lane that came upon two-time defending 500 winner Denny Hamlin as he was trying to coast on gasoline fumes to the finish. That lane had to slow and swerve around Hamlin, allowing Preece with a push from Ryan Newman to pass Dillon.
“Some days it's your day, I guess,” said Cindric, who found Dillon on pit road and shook his hand after the finish.
“I feel like I did all the hard things correctly tonight, it’s the easy one that I got wrong," Cindric said. “I can’t believe I sped on pit road. I get bonehead of the night."
Dillon, who wound up sixth in the 22-car field, is scheduled to drive the Xfinity Series opener Saturday for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“It hurts for sure," Dillon said. “I believe in myself that I can get it done in these races and to finish sixth and not get any reward for it is hard.”
Timmy Hill, who did race his way into the 500 a year ago, joined Dillon as the two drivers who didn't make it out of the Duel.
Two-time defending Daytona 500 winner Hamlin, trying to become the first driver to win three straight, said his Toyota is fine for Sunday.
“We cut it too close on fuel," Hamlin said.
Bowman, meanwhile, feared he was on the verge of an engine failure and drove the 500's pole-sitting Chevrolet to pit road 29 laps from the finish.
"I don't want to keep running it," said Bowman, who instead gave the No. 48 crew the chance to save his starting position. If Hendrick Motorsports has to change the engine, Bowman will forfeit the top starting spot in the Daytona 500 and fall to the back of the field.
Crew chief Greg Ives can make a pre-emptive engine change before Sunday or gamble the one in the car now can go the distance. Winning the pole for NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl is prestigious, but actual starting position matters very little in a 500-mile race at Daytona.