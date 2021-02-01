Sports Roundup for Feb. 1

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
2 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ACCN
7 p.m. — Duke at Miami, ESPN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPN
9 p.m. — South Carolina State at North Carolina Central, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
5 p.m. — Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee (Martin), ESPNU
7 p.m. — North Carolina State at Louisville, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN
College Volleyball (women's)
4 p.m. — Ohio State at Michigan State, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Dallas, NBATV
Hockey
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
6:30 p.m. — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds, TENNIS
Jones leads No. 8 Texas A&M to win over Georgia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’dea Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 8 Texas A&M to a 60-48 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Sunday.
The Aggies (16-1, 7-1 in SEC) added 13 points from Kayla Wells and 10 from Ciera Johnson 12 to complement Jones’ 12th double-double of the season.
Gabby Connally had 18 points for Georgia (13-4, 5-4) and Que Morrison added 12.
A&M leaned on defense to build a 57-44 lead as Georgia missed 11 of 12 field goals. Turnovers told the tale as the Aggies scored 21 points off 18 Lady Bulldogs turnovers. The Aggies had the same number of turnovers, but Georgia scored only three points of them.
Texas A&M took control of the game in the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 39-30 lead capped by a Jones’ jumper. Wells added a layup in the spurt with Jones scoring two layups.
The Aggies scored the last five points of the first half for a 22-22 tie as Johnson had a three-point play and added another free throw as did Aaliyah Wilson. Georgia took its biggest lead of the half on back to back 3-pointers by Morrison and Connally to make it 20-15 with 3:14 left.
Wayne Taylor Racing wins record-tying 3rd consecutive Rolex
Wayne Taylor Racing won its record-tying third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona, using a new car and a new lineup to beat some of the best racers in the world.
Filipe Albuquerque held off Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande — both part of WTR's winning teams the last two seasons and both seeking to become the first winners of three consecutive Rolex races — to give the overhauled Taylor team its fourth win in the last five years at Daytona International Speedway.
Albuquerque was challenged over the final 25 minutes by van der Zande, driving a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing, until a punctured tire sent van der Zande to the pits with seven minutes remaining.
Kobayashi cycled into second but didn't have enough to catch Albuquerque, who closed out the first overall Rolex victory for Acura in the prestigious twice-round-the-clock endurance race.
Wayne Taylor left General Motors after 28 years at the end of last season to become a factory Acura program. He brought his oldest son, Ricky, back to the team for the refresh and they celebrated the overall victory as youngest son, Jordan, earned a class victory Sunday with Corvette Racing.
“Today is probably one of the best days I've ever had,” Wayne Taylor said, equating it to the 2017 WTR victory when both sons drove for him. "We won it with Ricky, and Jordan won the GT class with Corvette, and then the Wayne Taylor Racing program won it overall.
“As a family, it was a very, very special day.”
Wayne Taylor took ownership of his new cars – used Acura's handed down when Roger Penske closed his team at the end of last season — in November and needed every day during the offseason to prepare for Daytona. He replaced his entire lineup with newcomer Albuquerque and Acura holdovers Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.
The trio all drove the Acura the last three seasons for Team Penske and Taylor hoped would help the transition.
“I was getting a whole new car, with a whole new engine, with a whole new partnership and I thought I needed something to be consistent. So I hired all the same drivers Roger had," Wayne Taylor said.
It was WTR's fourth Rolex win in five years and fifth overall, one behind Ganassi's record six victories. The three-straight wins tie Ganassi's mark.
It's the first Rolex for Castroneves and Rossi, who have won four combined Indianapolis 500s. Albuquerque won in 2018 driving a Cadillac; Ricky Taylor won in a Cadillac for his father's team in 2017.