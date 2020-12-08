Sports Roundup for Dec. 9

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
4:30 p.m. — Rhode Island at Wisconsin, BTN
5 p.m. — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Providence at Texas Christian, ESPNU
7 p.m. — California State (Bakersfield) at Arizona, PAC-12N
7:15 p.m. — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Xavier, FS1
8:15 p.m. — Liberty at Missouri, SECN
9 p.m. — California at Pepperdine, CBSSN
9 p.m. — San Diego at UCLA, PAC-12N
9:15 p.m. — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia, ESPN
9:15 p.m. — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern, ESPN2
11 p.m. — Florida A&M at Oregon, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
7:15 p.m. — Elon at North Carolina State, ACCN
9 p.m. — Michigan State at Minnesota, BTN
Golf
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Soccer (men's)
10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2
Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee's second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.
Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee's 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Ohio State is also currently without a game this weekend after Michigan had to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Georgia is ninth and Miami is 10th.
Coastal Carolina, coming off a big victory against BYU, jumped five spots to No. 13.
Freeman, Abreu win Hank Aaron Awards for offense
NEW YORK — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.
Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102).
The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season.
Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones declares for NFL
COLUMBIA — South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones is declaring for the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Georgia has led the Gamecocks in tackles the last two seasons. He announced on social media Tuesday he was leaving South Carolina to enter the NFL draft.
Jones is the third defensive starter in the past few weeks to move on to the NFL. Defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu both opted out of the final three games of the season after coach Will Muschamp was let go last month.
South Carolina wrapped up its season with six straight defeats to finish 2-8.
Jones had a team-high 97 tackles in 2019 and followed that up with 86 stops this season.
Jones thanked teammates, coaches and South Carolina fans for his three seasons with the program.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of how it would be to play in the NFL,” Jones said.
South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to take over for Muschamp this past Sunday.
Herta to race No. 26 under Andretti banner with Gainbridge
Colton Herta will race for the IndyCar championship in 2021 in a rebranded look from Andretti Autosport.
Herta, 20, will drive the No. 26 Honda with sponsorship from Gainbridge. He will no longer be part of the Harding Steinbrenner Racing extension of the Andretti team. Although Herta was under the Andretti banner in 2020, his IndyCar entry his first two seasons was actually co-owned by Mike Harding and George Steinbrenner IV.
Herta said the Tuesday announcement was “bittersweet” because he's worked with Steinbrenner for several years. Steinbrenner, the 24-year-old grandson of the late New York Yankees owner, first partnered with Herta on an Indy Lights team, then helped move Herta to IndyCar in 2019 by forming a partnership with Indianapolis businessman Mike Harding.
Steinbrenner and Herta at the time were the youngest owner and driver pairing in IndyCar, and Herta became the youngest winner in series history when he won at Circuit of The Americas as a rookie a week shy of his 19th birthday.
“I wouldn't have gotten to IndyCar if it wasn't for George and for sure I wouldn't have been able to stay in IndyCar if it wasn't for Mike and the backing he provided,” Herta told The Associated Press.
Andretti Autosport's relationship with the Harding-Steinbrenner program in 2021 has yet to be determined, and the team is still working on driver deals with Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and James Hinchcliffe. Andretti Autosport aims to be a five-car program again in 2021, but only Herta and Alexander Rossi were signed as of Tuesday.