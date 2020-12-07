Sports Roundup for Dec. 8

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — Creighton at Kansas, ESPN
5 p.m. — Purdue at Miami, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1
6 p.m. — Idaho State at Utah, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Rider at St. John's, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Boston College at Minnesota, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Coppin State at Georgetown, FS1
7 p.m. — Montana at Georgia, SECN
7:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Iowa, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Notre Dame, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Penn State at Virginia Tech, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Marquette, FS1
9 p.m. — Jackson State at Mississippi State, SECN
9:30 p.m. — Illinois at Duke, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Rutgers, ESPN2
10 p.m. — California (Irvine) at Southern California, PAC-12N
NFL
8:05 p.m. — Dallas at Baltimore
Soccer (men's)
10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Forge FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2
Dick Allen, fearsome hitter and 7-time All-Star, dies at 78
Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.
The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday.
Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.
“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen,” the club said.
“Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s pastime," the Phillies said.
Phillies managing partner John Middleton broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame to honor Allen.
In 2014, he fell one vote short of Cooperstown in a Hall committee election.
“I thank the city of Philadelphia. Even though it was rough, I’ve made some friends along the way,” Allen said in an emotional ceremony on a warm, sunny afternoon.
Mike Schmidt, a Hall of Fame third baseman who helped lure Allen out of retirement to return to Philadelphia for a second stint with the team in 1975, was among the former players who attended the ceremony. They wore masks and sat several feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic that shortened the major league season to 60 games. The Phillies planned to honor Allen again in 2021 with fans in attendance.
Panthers' McCaffrey set for return to action vs. Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is champing at the bit to get back on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos after what has been a frustrating season marred by injuries.
The Panthers' running back has been sidelined for nine games this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but is hoping to finish out the season on a positive note with a strong December. His injury problems arose after he became only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season in 2019.
“I feel great," McCaffrey said of his playing status this week. "I feel really great.”
McCaffrey, who grew up watching his father Ed McCaffrey win Super Bowls, said he's always loved football but that having to watch from the sideline has made him want it even more.
“It's what makes me happy, but they say you don't know what you have until it's gone,” McCaffrey said. “When something gets taken from you that you love to do so much it can be challenging. It's frustrating mentally, emotionally and physically. For me to go through that, in a way it continues to spark a fire in me, understanding just how much I love this game.”
McCaffrey had a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed the next six games, He returned to play against Kansas City on Nov. 8 and ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught 10 passes for 82 yards and another score before injuring his shoulder on the final drive of the game. He's missed the past three games.