Sports Roundup for Dec. 7

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
9 p.m. — Northern Arizona at Arizona, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
8 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Florida, SECN
NFL
5 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, FOX
8:15 p.m. — Buffalo at San Francisco, ABC
8:15 p.m. — Buffalo at San Francisco, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, Final, FS1
Surfing
1 p.m. — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, FS2
Peter Alliss, the ‘Voice of Golf’ on British TV, dies at 89
Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89.
“Peter’s death was unexpected but peaceful," the family said in a statement through the BBC, where he worked. It did not provide a cause of death.
Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide in a professional career that ended in 1974 and was the Vardon Trophy winner – for the leading player on the British PGA, the forerunner to the European Tour – in 1964 and ’66. He played for Britain and Ireland in his first Ryder Cup in 1953 and then in every match from 1957-1969, and represented England 10 times in golf’s World Cup.
Alliss became of member of golf’s Hall of Fame in 2012.
“Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said, "but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.”
With his deep and soothing voice, warm humor and passion for golf, Alliss may have been more renowned as a commentator than a player. Golf Digest once called Alliss “the greatest golf commentator ever.”
Alliss made his broadcasting debut in 1961 as part of the BBC team covering the British Open at Royal Birkdale and became the British channel’s main commentator in 1978. He also called big tournaments in the United States, Canada and Australia.
Among his many witty one-liners was this classic from 2002 when Tiger Woods shot 81 in the British Open: “It’s like turning up to hear Pavarotti sing and finding out he has laryngitis.”
Alliss wrote many books and co-designed more than 50 courses, including The Belfry, which hosted the Ryder Cup in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002.
Born in Berlin in 1931, Alliss was the son of British professional golfer Percy Alliss, who was one of Britain's top players in the 1920s and ’30s. The Allisses are one of only two father-son duos to play in the Ryder Cup, along with Antonio and Ignacio Garrido of Spain.
“No one told the story of golf quite like Peter Alliss," BBC director general Tim Davie said. "He captured golf’s drama with insight, wisdom, and humanity. He was a legendary commentator who brought the game to life for millions of us.”
43-year-old Angela Stanford wins her home LPGA Tour event
THE COLONY, Texas — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic.
“I just haven’t had many chances to win in front of them. So to finally do it, it’s so cool,” Stanford said. “I couldn’t even look over at my mom coming up 18 because I was starting to get teary eyed. I’m like, `Just don’t look over there, don’t look over there.′ I would have lost it.”
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in the event that started in bone-chilling cold Thursday.
“It was windy, it was cold, and I think growing up in Texas you have to play in a little bit of cold in the offseason,” Stanford said. “The course played really tough, but it just felt like Texas this week, so I was really comfortable out there.”
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Stanford pulled away with birdies on Nos. 13, 14, 16 and 17, and closed with a bogey.
“I really think it boils down to passion,” Stanford said. “I just love trying to get better. I think if you love what you’re doing and you love your process and you just are loving getting better, then you have to keep going.”
Ryu was making her first U.S. start since last year.
“I was quite nervous coming back, even though I played a few good events in Korea,” Ryu said. “It was really great to be in contention.”
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was fifth at 4 under after a 70 in her second LPGA Tour start of the year.
“I’m looking for next week,” Ko said. “I have confidence from this week for next week, so I’m really excited.”