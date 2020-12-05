Sports Roundup for Dec. 6

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 1 p.m. — Villanova at Texas, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Florida A&M at Nebraska, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Missouri at Wichita State, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Grambling State at Texas Tech, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Stetson at Florida, SECN
- 2:30 p.m. — Stony Brook at St. John's, FS1
- 3 p.m. — Xavier at Cincinnati, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Central Florida at Michigan, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M, SECN
- 4:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Georgetown, FS1
- 5 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia Tech, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN
- 6 p.m. — DePaul at Iowa State, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Penn State, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Regional Coverage: California at UCLA, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville, ACCN
- Noon — South Carolina at Iowa State, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Penn State at Syracuse, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Charlotte at North Carolina, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Indiana at Kentucky, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Baylor at Arkansas, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State, PAC-12N
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Washington State at Southern California, FS1
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, NBC
- 4:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Cleveland at Tennessee, CBS
- 1 p.m. — New Orleans at Atlanta, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Philadelphia at Green Bay, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — Denver at Kansas City, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona, ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final, ABC
Soccer (women's)
- 7:30 a.m. — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Everton, NBCSN
Local Results
Girls' Basketball
Cross Creek (Georgia) 37, North Augusta 30
Top-ranked North Augusta had its 14-game winning streak snapped at home Friday by Cross Creek.
The Lady Jackets (1-1) are scheduled to visit Burke County (Georgia) next Friday.
Boys' Basketball
Winston-Salem Christian 60, Aiken 58
Second-ranked Aiken lost Saturday after Winston-Salem Christian made two free throws in the final second at the Battle at the Rock Basketball Showcase in Rock Hill.
The Hornets fought back from a 21-6 first-quarter deficit to tie it late, led by 20 points and six rebounds from RJ Felton. Kameron Williamson scored 19 points, Clay Howard had nine points and six rebounds, and Demarcus Mazone had eight points and nine rebounds.
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor called off due to virus
INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday's game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation's top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn't play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said. “When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.
“There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”
Before heading back to Waco, Texas, Drew told reporters on a Zoom call both programs wanted to play but it was determined they couldn’t do it safely after consulting with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians.
The coaches hope to reschedule the game for later this season. Drew said they're already discussing possible make-up dates and potential sites though the more immediate priority was getting home and completing finals.
“We’re looking at a bunch of different options, so it’s probably too early to say we’ve targeted in on something," Drew said. “I think a neutral site would be how both of us would still prefer it. But at the same time we want to make it happen. So whatever has to happen we’ll do."
Gonzaga and Baylor arrived in Indianapolis this week for the Jimmy V Classic. The Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Mountaineers 87-82. Baylor (3-0) pulled away late to defeat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in Wednesday's second game.