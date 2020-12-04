Sports Roundup for Dec. 5

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU
- 1 p.m. — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis, CBS
- 2 p.m. — Eastern Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Washington State at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 4:30 p.m. — Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence, FS2
- 5 p.m. — Chicago State at Northwestern, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Lipscomb at Arkansas, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Ohio State, BTN
College Football
- Noon — Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC
- Noon — West Carolina at North Carolina, ACCN
- Noon — Nebraska at Purdue, BTN
- Noon — Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN
- Noon — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, ESPN2
- Noon — Texas at Kansas State, FOX
- Noon — Penn State at Rutgers, FS1
- Noon — Kansas at Texas Tech, FS2
- Noon — Arkansas at Missouri, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Ball State at Central Michigan, ESPNU
- 2:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Notre Dame, NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — Indiana at Wisconsin, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Navy, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Iowa at Illinois, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Georgia Tech at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, FOX
- 5:30 p.m. — Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Colorado State at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Oregon at California, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia Tech, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Kentucky, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Miami at Duke, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Alabama at Louisiana State, CBS
- 8 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma, FOX
- 9 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), FS2
- 10:30 p.m. — Wyoming at New Mexico, CBSSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Oregon State at Utah, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Burnley, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, NBC
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea, NBCSN
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona, ESPN2
Local Results
Boys' Basketball
Wardlaw 78, Jefferson Davis 46
Avery Spurlock had 34 points, 10 steals and six rebounds, and Ethan Anderson also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wardlaw to its third consecutive win to open the season.
Thursday, Spurlock had 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Josh Knowles added 17 points in an 82-71 win over Curtis Baptist.
Wardlaw's next game is Monday at home against King Academy.
Cross Creek (Georgia) 72, North Augusta 44
Georgia powerhouse Cross Creek rushed out to a 40-19 halftime lead and finished off North Augusta for a 72-44 win.
The Yellow Jackets (0-2) have a road game scheduled for Saturday at Butler (Georgia).
Former USCA assistant named head baseball coach at Georgia College
The Georgia College Department of Athletics announced Friday that former USC Aiken assistant coach Nolan Belcher will be the Bobcats' next head baseball coach.
Belcher spent three seasons as an assistant at USCA from 2014-16, serving as a pitching coach his first year, then as recruiting coordinator for the final two seasons.
A native of Augusta, winning has followed Belcher throughout his baseball career. He made three consecutive trips to the College World Series with the University of South Carolina, winning back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011 and finishing runner-up the following year. Belcher logged more than 250 innings over his career with the Gamecocks, making a total of 38 starts while finishing his career with an 18-13 record and a 3.30 ERA.
Belcher's successes include three state championships in his high school days spent at Greenbrier High and Augusta Christian.
Belcher becomes the ninth head coach in Georgia College baseball history.