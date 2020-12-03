Sports Roundup for Dec. 4

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Louisville, ACCN
- 5 p.m. — Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Kennesaw State at Creighton, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Kent State at Virginia, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Valparaiso at Purdue, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Wisconsin at Marquette, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Jacksonville at Georgia, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Stetson at Miami, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Troy at Texas Tech, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Omaha, Neb., FS1
- 9 p.m. — South Alabama at Auburn, SECN
College Basketball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Appalachian State at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 5 p.m. —Colorado at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 6:30 p.m. — Jimmy V Women's Classic: DePaul vs. Louisville, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Southern California at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California, PAC-12N
College Football
- 8:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State, ESPN
College Hockey (men's)
- 5:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Ohio State, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Arizona State at Notre Dame, NBCSN
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF
- 1:30 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
Chanticleers' Jackson picked for Senior Bowl
Coastal Carolina redshirt-senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, a former Silver Bluff Bulldog, has been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.
Jackson, who officially accepted the all-star game invite Thursday evening, leads the Chanticleers' defense this season with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss. He also leads the team with 15 quarterback hurries and is fifth in total tackles with 44 on the year.
A three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award and one-time Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week recipient this year, Jackson has been named to the Ted Hendricks and Lott IMPACT award watch lists, as well as being named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award.
Jackson is Coastal's single-season leader in sacks with 10 last season and is the Chanticleers' all-time career leader in sacks (26.5), yards lost from sacks (176), tackles-for-loss (43.0), yards lost from tackles-for-loss (214), and quarterback hurries (31).
Now in its 71st season, the Senior Bowl annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The game will be televised on NFL Network.
Coastal is 9-0, the best start ever by a Sun Belt Conference football team, and won the Sun Belt East Division Championship title in only their fourth year in the league.
State championship football game postponed due to COVID-19
The South Carolina High School League's Weekend of Champions is down one game after the Class AA state football championship was postponed due to the novel coronavirus.
Abbeville and Marion were set to square off at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School, but that game has been pushed back at least two weeks.
The postponement is due to "high numbers of COVID-19 cases on the Marion football team", according to a tweet from the Abbeville County School District.
“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” said SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton in a press release.
The game is now tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18, but an official date and time will be given "once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete," according to the SCHSL.
Games have been rescheduled and canceled throughout the season due to COVID-19 protocols, and Class AAA Oceanside Collegiate had to forfeit its first-round playoff game due to the virus.
“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible," Singleton said. "This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”