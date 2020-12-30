Sports roundup for Dec. 31

Sports on TV
College basketball (men's)
3 p.m. — Catawba at Wake Forest, ACCN
4 p.m. — Utah State at Air Force, CBSSN
4 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington State, PAC-12N
4:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN
6 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Brigham Young at Pepperdine, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, FS1
8 p.m. — Michigan at Maryland, ESPN
8 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, PAC-12
9 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, FS1
10 p.m. — Colorado at Southern California, ESPN
10 p.m. — California at Oregon, PAC-12N
College basketball (women's)
Noon — Maryland at Penn State, BTN
1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Miami, ACCN
2 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN
4 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Georgia, SECN
8:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Kentucky, SECN
College football
Noon — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN
2 p.m. — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, Tucson, Ariz., CBS
4 p.m. — Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Orlando, NBATV
9 p.m. — Phoenix at Utah, NBATU
Ryan Hilinski to transfer from Gamecocks' football program
COLUMBIA — It was as disappointing as it was expected.
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, USC officials confirmed. The sophomore, who has four years of eligibility remaining after every player in the country was given a free season due to the pandemic, will move on after a 2020 season that barely saw him take the field.
“This has been the hardest decision I have had to make in my entire life,” Hilinski Tweeted. “It pains me writing this letter knowing what I am leaving behind.”
Hilinski’s story of how he has coped with the suicide of his older brother Tyler Hilinski is an inspiration to thousands and has made his family’s foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, a nationwide name. Several schools joined USC in a moment of silence while holding up three fingers – Tyler wore No. 3 at Washington State – at the beginning of every third quarter. Ryan was a strong voice during his two years in Columbia, speaking to community groups and always ready with a hug and a smile whenever he interacted with those who needed help.
His family, parents Mark and Kym and older brother Kelly, moved from California to Columbia two years ago to be with him.
He started 11 games a year ago after USC starting QB Jake Bentley suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. But Hilinski hardly played this season, completing just 4 of 6 passes for 34 yards as new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo chose Colorado State transfer Collin Hill, then true freshman Luke Doty, as his quarterbacks.
Doty stands to return and would probably be considered the starter at this point. Hill, who has been in college for five years, has not said what he will do in 2021 and new head coach Shane Beamer has received a letter-of-intent from freshman Colten Gauthier.
Hilinski, realizing his future at USC might be spent on the bench, decided to move on. He will leave an impact much larger than statistics.
Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year
Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising, near-perfect season.
Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana's Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama's Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42).
Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988, and the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five leagues. UCF's Scott Frost was AP coach of the year in 2017 and Gary Patterson won the first of his two AP awards with TCU in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were competing in the Mountain West.
San Jose State's Brent Brennan finished fifth, meaning Group of Five teams had three of the top five coaches in this year's voting.
The 43-year-old Chadwell directed a breakout season for No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-1) in his third year leading the program.
The Chanticleers were picked last in the SunBelt's East Division after finishing 5-7 (2-6) last year.
"I knew we weren't as bad as people were going to pick us to be," Chadwell said. "I thought we were going to be pretty good. I knew we were going to be better."
Wisconsin wins Duke's Mayo Bowl, breaks trophy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wisconsin Badgers captured the Duke's Mayo Bowl and the trophy that came along with it.
And then they broke it.
While dancing around to celebrate his team's 42-28 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday, quarterback Graham Mertz dropped the football-shaped piece of Lenox crystal, leaving it shattered on the floor of the locker room after it fell off its base.
“We just wanted everybody to have a piece of that trophy,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst joked.
That would seem appropriate.
Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions, all by different players, into 21 points to turn a close game into a near-rout of the Demon Deacons. Five players scored touchdowns for the Badgers.
Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for 130 yards and ran for two short TDs as Wisconsin (4-3) finished a rocky 2020 season on a high note.
“Yeah, I dropped it,” Mertz said sheepishly. “That's on me. It happened.”