Sports Roundup for Dec. 29

Stanford passes first real test, remains atop women's Top 25
NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer's team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.
While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.
The Huskies won their lone game last week, routing Villanova, but lost two points in the voting.
Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.
It was a relatively quiet week because of Christmas, as women's basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn't play a game over the past seven days.
Syracuse became the latest program to have to take a break because of the coronavirus. The 22nd-ranked Orange announced Sunday that a positive test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.
South Carolina also lost a game this week against Mississippi on Thursday after the Rebels announced they had positive COVID-19 tests and were doing contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols.
Alabama's Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans
Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Florida's Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.
No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations
The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.
The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the team had been fined for the violation of protocol.
“We respect the league's process and discipline process, and we accepted the discipline," said Harbaugh, who was wearing a mask during his weekly Zoom interview the media.