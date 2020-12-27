Sports Roundup for Dec. 28

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — Illinois State at Loyola Chicago, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1
8 p.m. — Michigan State at Minnesota, BTN
9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — Morgan State at Syracuse, ACCN
8 p.m. — Samford at Vanderbilt, SECN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Memphis at Brooklyn, NBATV
10 p.m. — Portland at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
8:15 p.m. — Buffalo at New England, ABC
Beamer names seven assistants for first staff
COLUMBIA — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is keeping Mike Bobo on as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Bobo was among seven assistants named Sunday by Beamer for his first staff. The hires still must be approved by the school's board of trustees, which next meets Jan. 4.
Along with Bobo, Beamer kept running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson from Will Muschamp's staff. Muschamp was fired in November.
Beamer named former Ball State coach Pete Lembo as associate head coach and special teams coordinator, Will Friend of Tennessee as offensive line coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey as tight ends coach.
Beamer said another former Gamecocks QB, Connor Shaw, who had been director of player development under Muschamp, will return to another off-the-field role to be determined.
Music City Bowl canceled after virus sidelines Missouri
The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based game scheduled for Wednesday is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement the football team had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season.
Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.
Missouri is the third Southeastern Conference team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.
Army was able to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia to salvage that game. South Carolina’s COVID-19 issues left UAB without an opponent in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Iowa was left in the same situation, with no short-notice replacement available.
“I am disappointed that we were not able to finish the season against a tremendous opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this week,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season. This is the eighth time in 11 games we’ve been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we’ve been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team."
The Music City Bowl seemed to be in danger last week because Iowa paused football activities due to COVID-19 cases, but the Hawkeyes resumed practice this weekend.
Iowa (6-2) got all eight of its scheduled regular-season games in before having first its championship weekend Big Ten matchup against Michigan canceled and now its bowl.
Authorities: Utah's Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting
DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.
University officials announced Jordan's death Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year, but did not release details.
Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records.
Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith told The Associated Press Saturday. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself.
Beckwith declined to identify the man by name, but online case records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's on Sunday showed it was Jordan.
Jordan's cause of death is listed as “gunshot wound of abdomen" in the records. His manner of death has not yet been released and officials with the medical examiner's office could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday. The Denton police did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb about 50 miles southeast of Denton.
Jeff Neill, the head coach at the high school where Jordan played, told the Dallas Morning News, “his smile was infectious and his spirit shined bright on everyone that knew him.”