Sports Roundup for Dec. 28

FILE - In this March 1, 1956, file photo, K.C. Jones, captain of the University of San Francisco Dons, right, is shown with teammate Bill Russell in San Francisco. Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Bostons team that took the titles in 1984 and '86, has died. He was 88. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)