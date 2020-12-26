Sports Roundup for Dec. 27

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
4 p.m. — Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, SECN
4:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS1
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers, NBATV
7 p.m. — Brooklyn at Charlotte, NBATV
10 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston, FOX
4:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington, CBS
4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle, FOX
8:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Green Bay, NBC
Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead
DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.
Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. A day earlier, the 19 year old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.
Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team's offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.
Utah was one of nearly two dozen major college football teams to decline an opportunity to play a postseason bowl game, instead allowing players who had been in strict COVID-19 protocols for months begin their off-seasons.
Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.
“This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.”
Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.
He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.
“It’s been an ugly one,” Norman said Thursday. “I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.”
Frost becomes 1st female jockey to win King George VI Chase
KEMPTON, England — Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase when she rode 20-1 shot Frodon in an impressive front-running display on Saturday, giving trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 12th victory in the prestigious English horse race.
Frodon – one of Nicholls' four runners – dictated the pace of the 3-mile jumps race at Kempton after going out in front early and jumped excellently throughout under the 25-year-old Frost.
Clan Des Obeaux, another horse trained by Nicholls, was going for a third straight victory in the race. The 85-40 shot – one of the two favorites – moved to challenge Frodon with two fences left.
But Frodon finished strongly and reached the finishing post about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently, a 12-1 shot. Clan Des Obeaux was third.
Last year, Frost was the first female jockey to ride a top-level Grade One winner at the Cheltenham Festival – also on Frodon.
“The dark days, the hard words you get thrown at you, to gallop round there with him – he has just smashed everybody’s expectations," Frost said.
"I got some amazing jumps from him. He’s what you dream of as a little girl – absolutely epic.”
Nicholls has won half of the last 24 editions of the King George, with Kauto Star and Silviniaco Conti among his repeat winners.
“I wasn't expecting that,” said Nicholls. “I just said to Bryony, ‘Go as quick as you can and keep galloping.’”
There were no spectators present at Kempton because of the coronavirus pandemic for a race which usually attracts about 20,000 fans.