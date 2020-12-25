Sports Roundup for Dec. 26

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
1 p.m. — Houston at Central Florida, ABC
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN
2 p.m. — Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1
2 p.m. — Nicholls State at Louisiana State, SECN
4 p.m. — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
4 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, FS1
College Football
3:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, ABC
3:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NBA
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV
10 p.m. — Houston at Portland, NBATV
NFL
1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN
4:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, AMAZON PRIME
4:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, TWITCH
8:15 p.m. — Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88
BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion who won eight straight NBA titles during the Celtics' Bill Russell era and then coached the Boston teams with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two more championships in the 1980s, has died. He was 88.
The Celtics said Jones' family confirmed that he died on Friday at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for several years.
“K.C. was the nicest man I ever met. He always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honor to play for him," Bird said in a statement. “His accomplishments are too many to list, but, to me, his greatest accomplishment was being such an outstanding person to all who had the privilege of knowing him, I will miss him dearly.”
Jones is one of seven players in history to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA championship and an NBA title. He won two more NBA crowns as an assistant coach and was the Celtics head coach when they went to the NBA Finals four straight years from 1984-87, winning it all in ‘84 and again two years later with a team that won a then-record 67 regular-season games and went 15-3 in the postseason.
Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.
“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow,” the Celtics said in a statement before their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.
“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached,” the team said. “Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals – being part of a winning team.”
Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.
Duke women end basketball season amid virus
The Duke women's basketball team ended its season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University.
“We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts.”
The men's basketball team planned to keep playing.
The women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday.
The Blue Devils are the first Power Five team to drop out after starting this season. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November before the basketball season started. A few other schools also decided not to play.
New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it." That came a day after Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.
“I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we’re at,” Duke's Hall of Fame coach said after a loss to Illinois on Dec. 8.
Krzyzewski cited the rise in COVID-19 cases as the basis of his argument.