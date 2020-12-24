Sports Roundup for Dec. 25

Sports on TV
College basketball (men)
12:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan State, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Maryland at Purdue, FS1
6 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, BTN
College football
2:30 p.m. — Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN
NBA
Noon — New Orleans at Miami, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Golden State at Milwaukee, ABC
5 p.m. — Brooklyn at Boston, ABC
8 p.m. — Dallas at LA Lakers, ABC/ESPN
10:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Denver, ESPN
NFL
4:30 p.m. — Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX/NFLN
Tokyo Games: All 68 domestic sponsors agree to new contracts
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic officials said Thursday they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.
Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, said at an on-line briefing that the new contributions “will exceed" 22 billion yen, or about $210 million, to patch up holes in the growing budget.
Japanese domestic sponsors had already contributed a record of $3.3 billion to the local operating budget, and the new money pushes the total past $3.5 billion. This is at least twice – perhaps three times – as large as any previous Olympics and is driven by Dentsu Inc,, the giant Japanese advertising company that is also the marketing agent for the Tokyo Games.
Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said Dentsu had conducted the negotiations.
NHL schedule: 868 games in 116 days, back-to-backs and more
The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Chicago Blackhawks in one of five games to open the NHL’s coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2021 season on Jan. 13.
The league released a first-of-its kind schedule Wednesday featuring four realigned divisions based on geography and limited to division play only. Each team will play 56 regular-season games, which will be squeezed into what’s tentatively scheduled as a 116-day stretch ending on May 8.
It includes an NHL first: An all-Canadian North Division made up the nation’s seven teams will play each other nine or 10 times. The three remaining eight-team divisions have all U.S. teams, which will face each division foe eight times.
Though the playoffs are set to open May 11, that date could be pushed back in the event the league is required to reschedule games amid the pandemic.
Though the schedule is set, much remains undetermined, including game times. A much bigger question is whether the NHL receives approval from Canada’s provincial and federal health officials to allow the nation’s teams to play in their home cities.
Haskins fined, in line to start for Washington if needed
Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine Wednesday for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Carolina if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.
The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the fine.
“I know my team needs me, and I need to step up to the plate and I can’t be selfish, and I need to stop getting in my own way,” Haskins said. “I’ll do everything in my power to make the most of my second chance.”
Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice, and is in line to play against the Panthers if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake – as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus this week. He apologized publicly Tuesday for his actions after photos showing him without a mask around several other people surfaced on social media.