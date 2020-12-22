Sports Roundup for Dec. 23

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
3 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Xavier at Creighton, FS1
4:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN
5 p.m. — Georgetown at Seton Hall, FS1
5 p.m. — Northwestern State at Washington State, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — South Carolina (Upstate) at Tennessee, SECN
6 p.m. — Providence at Butler, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — Illinois at Penn State, BTN
7 p.m. — Villanova at Marquette, FS1
8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Alabama (Birmingham), CBSSN
8:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Indiana, BTN
9 p.m. — Western Illinois at DePaul, FS1
10 p.m. — New Mexico at Boise State, CBSSN
College Basketball (women's)
2 p.m. — Nebraska at Purdue, BTN
College Football
3 p.m. — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, New Orleans, ESPN
7 p.m. — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, TNT
10:30 p.m. — Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN
Augusta Sports Council announces 2020 Ray Guy Award finalists
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Sports Council is pleased to announce the 3 finalists for the 2020 Ray Guy Award. The finalists were chosen from a field of 10 semifinalists by the Ray Guy Award national voting body which consists of FBS sports information directors, sports writers and previous Ray Guy Award winners. The finalists are:
• Jake Camarda — University of Georgia
• Pressley Harvin — Georgia Tech
• Lou Hedley — University of Miami
Voters now have the chance to vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Jan. 7, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show broadcast on ESPN.
The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans for the Ray Guy Award winner. The Fan Vote is located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member's vote. The vote was included for the selection of the finalists as well.
Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State's Harsin
Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach.
The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a somewhat surprising move after a 6-4 season – and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach's contract.
Auburn has been an up-and-down program, winning the national championship under Gene Chizik before going on a rapid decline.
The Tigers turned to Malzahn, the offensive coordinator for that Cam Newton-led team. Malzahn led Auburn to the Southeastern Conference championship and into the national championship game in his first season, 2013. But the Tigers have lost at least four games in each of the seven seasons since.
Meanwhile, Auburn's chief rivals have thrived. Alabama has been a perennial contender and Georgia has also emerged as a national power, making it even harder for Auburn to make headway on the field and on the recruiting trail.
Harsin also replaced Malzahn at Arkansas State in 2013, winning a share of the Sun Belt Conference title in his lone season before returning to his alma mater.
A victory in the 2014 Mountain West Championship game marked Boise State’s first outright league title since joining the conference in 2011, and the first overall since 2009. The only alumnus to lead the Broncos as head coach in the history of Boise State, Harsin has won conference championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Florida's Johnson leaves hospital 10 days after collapse
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”
The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson's illness.
Nevada tops Tulane to win Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.
Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year – by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.
This year's Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolfpack a spot in the Mountain West title game.