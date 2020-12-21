Sports Roundup for Dec. 22

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
12 p.m. — Maine at Boston College, ACCN
2 p.m. — William & Mary at Virginia, ACCN
3 p.m. — Appalachian State at Auburn, SECN
5 p.m. — Seattle at California, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Abilene Christian at Arkansas, SECN
7 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN
7 p.m. — La Salle at Maryland, BTN
7 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, FS1
7 p.m. — Montana at Arizona, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Bradley at Missouri, SECN
9 p.m. — North Carolina at North Carolina State, ACCN
9 p.m. — Purdue at Iowa, BTN
9 p.m. — San Diego State at St. Mary's, San Luis Obispo, Calif., CBSSN
9 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas, ESPN2
9 p.m. — North Dakota State at Texas Christian, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Portland State at Oregon State, PAC-12N
11 p.m. — Grand Canyon at Colorado, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
9 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, FS1
College Football
3:30 p.m. — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho, ESPN
7 p.m. — Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN
NBA
7 p.m. — Golden State at Brooklyn, TNT
10 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, TNT
Honor, Simms lead Clemson past Morehead State
CLEMSON — Nick Honor scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Aamir Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Clemson beat Morehead State 66-51 on Monday.
Simms scored eight of Clemson’s first 11 points of the second half, and Honor scored 14 of their next 16 – with four 3-pointers – to make it 57-33 with 9:17 left.
Clemson (6-1) dropped out of the Top 25 after a 65-60 loss to Virginia Tech last week. The Tigers, who received 28 votes in the latest AP poll, opened the season with five straight wins for the first time since the 1934-35 season.
Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Simms secured his sixth double-double of his career for Clemson. Dawes and Honor each made four 3-pointers as the Tigers hit 10 of 27 from distance. The Tigers are scheduled to face No. 21 Florida State on Dec. 29.
Clemson closed the first half on an 18-3 run – with six points from Dawes – for a 32-19 lead. The Eagles did not make a field goal in the final six minutes of the half.
Skyelar Potter scored 22 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for Morehead State (4-6), which also has losses to Kentucky and Ohio State.
Tennessee withdraws from Liberty Bowl due to virus testing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has withdrawn from the Liberty Bowl because of COVID-19 test results, becoming the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced.
Tennessee released a statement Monday, a day after agreeing to play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31. Tennessee paused all football activities after receiving the results of Sunday's testing.
“The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing,” the statement said. “The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”
The Volunteers will end their season at 3-7 with losses in seven of their final eight games. They lost 34-13 to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt is among those who tested positive. Pruitt said he was informed earlier Monday that he had tested positive and began isolating at home.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine,” Pruitt said. “We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority.”
Bowl officials did not immediately announce a replacement for Tennessee.
HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58
Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.
The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58.
No cause of death was given.
“I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."
A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.
He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.