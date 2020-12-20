Sports Roundup for Dec. 21

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
12 p.m. — Morehead State at Clemson, ACCN
1 p.m. — Wofford at Texas A&M, SECN
5 p.m. — San Diego at Arizona, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — St. Joseph's at Tennessee, SECN
7 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Washington State, PAC-12N
7:30 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Butler, FS1
8 p.m. — Longwood at Virginia Tech, ACCN
8 p.m. — Tulsa at Memphis, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State, SECN
9 p.m. — Murray State at Austin Peay, ESPNU
9 p.m. — California State (Bakersfield) at Stanford, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Boise State, FS1
College Football
2:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Conway, S.C., ESPN
NFL
8:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, NBCSN
Ko wins LPGA's season-ending CME Group title in a flourish
NAPLES, Fla. — Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
That’s what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.
“I still can't believe it, that I'm here, that I won this tournament,” Ko said.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA's final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 – on her 24th birthday – helped push her into the second-place tie.
Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.
“Feels like a pretty solid accomplishment in 2020, to be honest," Kang said.
Ko started the final round one shot back of Kim and opened with a birdie. The key stretch was Ko's run of three straight birdies on the 12th through the 14th – her longest such run of the week. She left a chance for a fourth in a row just left of the cup on 15, then all but wrapped up the win with another birdie on the 16th.
The win wrapped up a wire-to-wire year in the No. 1 spot for Ko, who has held the ranking since July 29, 2019. She moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, making her the 71st player in LPGA history to cross the $5 million mark.
No. 8 Cincinnati lands Peach Bowl date with No. 9 Georgia
ATLANTA — Cincinnati will try to win respect for Group of Five conference champions again left out of the College Football Playoff when the No. 8 Bearcats face No. 9 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
Cincinnati (9-0) was only No. 8 in Sunday's CFP ranking, so the Bearcats were not close to becoming the first non-Power 5 team to make the playoff after beating No. 20 Tulsa 27-24 on Saturday night for the American Athletic Conference championship.
Even so, Gary Barta, who chairs the CFP selection committee, says his group “felt strongly” the Bearcats deserved to be picked over another unbeaten team, No. 12 Coastal Carolina, as the top Group of Five team when making a choice for the New Year's Six bowl game in Atlanta.
“The committee just believed that Cincinnati was a better team,” Barta said Sunday.
Barta mentioned dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder as one reason the committee liked Cincinnati. Ridder rushed for 609 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for 2,090 yards with 17 TDs.
The Bearcats relied on their strong defense. Cincinnati ranks No. 7 in the nation with its average of 16 points allowed per game.
Georgia (7-2) saw its streak of three consecutive appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game end this season. The Bulldogs have not played since a 49-14 win at Missouri on Dec. 12.
Georgia's scheduled home game against Vanderbilt on Dec. 19 was canceled after the COVID-19 issues cut into the Commodores' available players. When Georgia could not schedule a replacement game, the Bulldogs were left with only three home games and no senior day.
The Bulldogs have had three players start at quarterback in only nine games. D'Wan Mathis opened the season as the starter before former walk-on Stetson Bennett took over.
Finally, coach Kirby Smart switched to Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels and suddenly the Bulldogs found balance in their offense. Georgia has averaged 41.9 points and 498 yards in three games, all wins, with Daniels at quarterback.
Georgia is 2-0 against Cincinnati but the teams haven't played since 1976, when the Bulldogs took a 31-17 home win.