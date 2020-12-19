Sports Roundup for Dec. 20

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Creighton at Connecticut, FS1
- 1 p.m. — Illinois at Rutgers, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FS1
- 2 p.m. — Oral Roberts at Arkansas, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, ESPN2
- 4:30 p.m. — Providence at Seton Hall, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Delaware State at Georgia Tech, ACCN
- 6:30 p.m. — Georgetown at St. John's, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Michigan State at Northwestern, BTN
- 8:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Colorado at Washington, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- Noon — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Tennessee, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Purdue at Penn State, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Arizona at Utah, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Arizona State at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, SECN
College Football
- Noon — College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN
Golf
- Noon — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., NBC
NFL
- 1 p.m. — New England at Miami, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Atlanta, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Kansas City at New Orleans, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — Cleveland at NY Giants, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Torino, ESPN2
- 9:10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
Surfing
- 1 p.m. — WSL: The Billabong Pipe Masters, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, FS2
Rebels' Williams chosen for Shrine Bowl
An injury-shortened season still didn't mean Strom Thurmond's BJ Williams went unnoticed.
Williams, who signed Wednesday to play college football at Wake Forest, has been chosen as a defensive lineman for Team South Carolina at the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The game will not be played this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rosters for South Carolina and North Carolina were chosen anyway.
Williams, who grabbed plenty of attention as a ferocious pass-rusher during his junior season, when he made 55 tackles (16 for loss) and had nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and 27 quarterback hurries.
AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption for fans at CFP
The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.
A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses' request was denied earlier this week.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game. A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday, the person said.
If the game is moved a likely site would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The CFP offices are located in suburban Dallas.
Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players' family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even suggested the Fighting Irish could boycott the playoff if they made the field and were forced to play in the Rose Bowl without players' families being permitted to attend.
It is unclear if the game moves if it would be called a Rose Bowl. If not it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season.
The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.