Sports Roundup for Dec. 2

Sports on TV
American Football
- 4 p.m. — The Spring League: TBD, Championship, San Antonio, FS1
College Basketball (men's)
- 12:30 p.m. — Bubbleville: TBA, ESPN2
- 1:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Stanford, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C., ESPN
- 2 p.m. — St. Joseph's at Villanova, FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — Army vs. Florida, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. North Carolina, Championship, Asheville, N.C., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Morehead State at Ohio State, BTN
- 5 p.m. — St. John's vs. Brigham Young, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State, FS1
- 6 p.m. — South Carolina State at Clemson, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Ball State at Michigan, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Seton Hall at Rhode Island, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, Indianapolis, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Tennessee Tech at Xavier, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Tarleton State at Texas A&M, SECN
- 8 p.m. — North Florida at Florida State, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas, SECN
- 9:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois, Indianapolis, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Oregon State at Washington State, PAC-12N
College Hockey (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Michigan at Penn State, ESPNU
Golf
- 3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NFL
- 3:40 p.m. — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2
- 9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, FS1
- 10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2
Ohio State still 4th in CFP rankings after cancellation
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.
The selection committee's top seven teams were unchanged from last week's rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn't play because of COVID-19 issues.
Texas A&M (6-1) was in fifth and Florida (7-1) sixth.
Ohio State (4-0) had to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program. It was the second game of the season the Buckeyes have missed out on. One more cancellation would leave them ineligible for the Big Ten championship game and unable to play more than six regular-season games.
No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) also had its last game canceled. The Bearcats are next scheduled to play Dec. 12 at Tulsa.
The College Football Playoff has set no minimum number of games played to be eligible for the playoff. It's just going to be up to the selection committee to figure out how many is too few.
“There is a discrepancy sometimes between a team that plays eight or nine games and a team that’s played three or four games and frankly that’s a problem (in ranking teams),” said selection committee chairman Gary Barta, who is Iowa's athletic director.
Falcons place one WR on IR, return another from COVID list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve with a toe injury.
Zaccheaus suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss at least three games.
The team activated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to the 53-man roster. Treadwell had been on Atlanta's practice squad before he was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 18.
Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including two starts, this season.