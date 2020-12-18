Sports Roundup for Dec. 19

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 9 p.m. — Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
College Basketball (men's)
- 11:30 a.m. — Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, FS1
- Noon — Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBS
- Noon — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland, CBS
- 2 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Alabama, ESPNU
- 2:30 p.m. — Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, ESPN2
- 2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Dayton, NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — Portland at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Campbell at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 4:30 p.m. — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland, CBS
- 4:30 p.m. — Delaware at La Salle, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Buffalo at Syracuse, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Arizona at Stanford, PAC-12N
- 8 p.m. — Cincinnati at Georgia, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Central Florida at Florida State, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — St. Joseph's at Villanova, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Michigan at Illinois, BTN
- Noon — Mississippi at George Mason, CBSSN
- 5 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N
- 9 p.m. — Stanford at Southern California, PAC-12N
College Football
- Noon — Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas, ABC
- Noon — Florida State at Wake Forest, ACCN
- Noon — Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPN
- Noon — Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis, FOX
- 1:30 p.m. — Washington State at Utah, FS1
- 3 p.m. — Air Force at Army, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Louisiana State, SECN
- 4 p.m. — ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C., ABC
- 4 p.m. — Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN
- 4:30 p.m. — Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas, FOX
- 5:30 p.m. — Illinois at Penn State, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Maryland, BTN
- 8 p.m. — American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati, ABC
- 8 p.m. — SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta, CBS
- 10:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon State, ESPN
College Hockey (men's)
- 6:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Notre Dame, NBCSN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., NBC
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV
NFL
- 4:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Denver, NFLN
- 8:15 p.m. — Carolina at Green Bay, NFLN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBC
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Bologna at Torino, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., FS2
- 10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., FS2
Swinney, Kelly express concern about no families at playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney both expressed concerns about playing a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day if players’ families aren’t allowed to attend.
Kelly even went as far as to say “I’m not sure we'll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there.”
The Rose Bowl announced earlier this month that due to COVID-19-related restrictions put in place by the state of California no fans will be allowed at the game.
The coaches' comments came during a videoconference call Friday on the eve of the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina, between the second-ranked Fighting Irish and the No. 3 Tigers.
“Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game?" Kelly said. "If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”
Swinney suggested the game should be moved to another location if families aren't allowed to attend.
“Whether we're in (the game) or whoever is in it, I don't care, it makes no sense to me to put a put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium,” Swinney said. “That makes zero sense when you have plenty of stadiums where you can have fans, and most importantly, you can have families.”
Swinney pointed out that each family receives a $2,500 stipend to attend games and that the families of all four playoff teams should have the same opportunity to watch the game in person. The other CFP semifinal game will be played Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.