Sports Roundup for Dec. 18

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 5 p.m. — Brigham Young at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Davidson at Rhode Island, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Idaho at Utah, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- 5 p.m. — Arizona State at Utah, PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, PAC-12N
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Conference USA Championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Marshall, CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN
- 7:30 p.m. — MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, Detroit, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at Southern California, FOX
Golf
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla. (taped), GOLF
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix, ESPN
Clemson women edge Florida State
Three players scored in double figures as Clemson's women picked up a 72-69 win at Littlejohn Coliseum over Florida State.
Gabby Elliott scored a team-high 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting to lead the Tigers (7-1, 2-1 ACC). Kendall Spray went 4-for-8 on 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Delicia Washington had 15 points.
Three players scored in double figures for Florida State (2-1, 1-1), led by Kourtney Weber with 21 points.
Clemson hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.
Local Results
Girls' Basketball
Airport 56, Midland Valley 41
Midland Valley's girls overcame a nine-point deficit to take a one-point lead late in the third quarter before ultimately falling at Airport.
Midland Valley, now 0-2 in Region 5-AAAA, resumes region play Jan. 5 at home against Aiken.
Boys' Basketball
Midland Valley 49, Airport 46 (OT)
Midland Valley rebounded from letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away to complete the regular-season sweep of Airport with a win in overtime.
The Mustangs, now 2-0 in Region 5-AAAA, started hot behind the shooting of Jysheem Washington. Ty're Green helped the Mustangs close out the victory after being pushed to overtime.
Midland Valley is scheduled to host Aiken on Jan. 5.
Russia can't use its name, flag in next 2 Olympics
GENEVA — Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years after a ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Lausanne-based court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow. The ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not banned for or suspected of doping.
One win for Russia is the proposed team name at major events. The name “Russia” can be retained on uniforms if the words “Neutral Athlete” or equivalents like “Neutral Team” have equal prominence, the court said.
The burden of proof was also shifted away from Russian athletes and more toward WADA when their doping history is vetted for selection to the Olympics or other sporting events.
Russian athletes and teams can also retain the national flag colors of red, white and blue in their uniforms at major events. That was not possible for Russians at the past two track world championships.
Even with those concessions, the court's three judges imposed the most severe penalties on Russia since allegations of state-backed doping and cover-ups emerged after the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
WADA president Witold Bańka hailed the court's decision despite its preferred ban being cut to two years.
“The (CAS) panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme,” Bańka said in a statement.
The case centered on accusations that Russian state agencies altered and deleted parts of the database before handing it over to WADA investigators last year. It contained likely evidence to prosecute long-standing doping violations.
The CAS process was formally between WADA and the Russian anti-doping agency, which refused to accept last year's four-year ban. The Russian agency, known as Rusada, was ruled non-compliant last year – a decision upheld Thursday by the three judges.