Sports Roundup for Dec. 16

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 1 p.m. — Richmond at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Northeastern at Syracuse, ACCN
- 5 p.m. — Nebraska (Omaha) at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Ohio State at Purdue, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — South Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Butler at Villanova, FS1
- 7 p.m. — California Baptist at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — North Florida at Florida, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Mississippi at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Memphis at Tulane, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 9 p.m. — New Orleans at Louisiana State, SECN
- 11 p.m. — Montana at Washington, PAC-12N
College Football
- Noon — National Signing Day, ESPN2
NBA
- 9 p.m. — LA Lakers at Phoenix, NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Milan, ESPN2
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., FS2
- 10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz Azul FC, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS2
Top-ranked Pacers announce spring golf schedule
The USC Aiken golf team, ranked No. 1 in the country in Golfstat's Division II poll, will play in five regular-season tournaments this spring.
USCA, which won both events it entered in the fall, opens the spring season Feb. 22-23 at the Wexford Plantation Invitational, which is hosted by Francis Marion.
The Pacers will host the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate March 8-9 before traveling to the Bobcat Invitational, which is hosted by Georgia College, on March 22-23.
The Pacers have a quick turnaround as they compete in the Furman Invitational March 26-28. The squad rounds out the regular season at the Argonaut Invitational, which is hosted by West Florida.
USCA begins postseason play at the PBC Tournament Apr. 16-18.
Local Results
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 76, Lakeside (Georgia) 67 (OT)
Second-ranked Aiken came back from a 10-point halftime deficit and scored a road win in overtime at Lakeside.
East Carolina signee RJ Felton had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and his dunk in the final seconds sent the game to overtime. Nate Holland had 20 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Demarcus Mazone had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Aiken's (4-1) next scheduled game is Saturday against Greenwood. The Hornets were previously scheduled to play South Aiken this week, but those games have been moved to Feb. 2 and 5 at the end of the regular season.
North Augusta 68, Cross Creek (Georgia) 64
North Augusta's boys avenged a loss from a week ago with a win over Cross Creek.
Austin Harrell scored 17 points, Colin Rodrigues had 16 and Jordan Wilburn added 14 for the Yellow Jackets, who play a home game Friday against Burke County (Georgia).
Midland Valley 46, Airport 37
Midland Valley opened up Region 5-AAAA play with a home win over Airport.
The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0) make the return trip to Airport on Friday.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 39, Cross Creek (Georgia) 37
Top-ranked North Augusta won at the buzzer, getting revenge against a Cross Creek team that ended the Lady Jackets' 14-game winning streak a week ago.
Kiana Lee led North Augusta in scoring with 13 points, and Aiyana Hightower and P'eris Smith scored nine apiece. The Lady Jackets (3-1) continue non-region play with a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Burke County (Georgia).
Airport 53, Midland Valley 31
Airport pulled away from Midland Valley in the second half for a victory in the Region 5-AAAA opener.
The teams are scheduled to play again Friday at Airport.
Gators' Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday, his parents said in a statement released by the school.
Nika and Marrecus Johnson added that they “feel so much love and support from everyone."
“We're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days,” they said.
Johnson remains in stable condition at UF Health. He collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday. He was moved to Gainesville via helicopter Monday with his mother by his side.
USA Today on Monday quoted Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.
The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.