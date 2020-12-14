Sports Roundup for Dec. 15

Sports on TV
American Football
10 p.m. — The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio, FS1
College Basketball (men's)
6:30 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Illinois, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Utah Valley at Utah, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Appalachian State at Tennessee, SECN
8 p.m. — Loyola Chicago at Wisconsin, BTN
8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACCN
9 p.m. — Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Long Beach State at UCLA, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Furman at Alabama, SECN
College Basketball (women's)
9 p.m. — Stanford at Pacific, ESPN2
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, TNT
10 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, TNT
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, NBCSN
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., FS2
10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., FS2
South Carolina-Clemson men's basketball game postponed
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's scheduled rivalry basketball game with Clemson set for Saturday has been postponed, the Gamecocks announced on Monday.
USC (1-2) has been dealing with positive COVID tests that also forced the cancellations of a game last week and Monday's scheduled game at George Washington.
South Carolina and the No. 24 Tigers (5-0) hope to reschedule the game this season.
Clemson is at Virginia Tech on Tuesday to begin ACC play. USC is off until Dec. 23, when the Gamecocks host S.C. State.
Vanderbilt’s season finale at Georgia canceled
Vanderbilt’s season finale at No. 10 Georgia has been canceled with the Commodores falling below both the number of scholarship players available and position requirements.
The game has been declared a no contest.
Vanderbilt originally was scheduled to play in Athens on Dec. 5 only to have that game postponed the day before because the Commodores couldn’t meet minimum roster requirements. Vanderbilt played, and lost, to in-state rival Tennessee 42-17 on Saturday despite having only 49 scholarship players available. Interim coach Todd Fitch had hoped to get some players back this week, but COVID-19 issues, contact tracing and opt-outs left Vanderbilt thin.
The Commodores conclude this SEC-only season at 0-9, the first winless season in program history.
DB Shilo Sanders to leave South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is leaving South Carolina.
The younger Sanders, a 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back from Cedar Hill, Texas, who played in nine games this season, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, team spokesman Steve Fink said in a text Monday.
Sanders was tied for seventh on the Gamecocks with 32 tackles.
He becomes the latest defender to leave South Carolina since the firing of coach Will Muschamp last month. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu both opted out of the season following Muschamp's dismissal.
Leading tackler in linebacker Ernest Jones decided to give up his final season in college to prepare for the NFL draft after the Gamecocks finished their 2-8 season.
South Carolina hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer earlier this month to replace Muschamp.
Deion Sanders was hired as the Jackson State head football coach in September.
Florida's Johnson 'following simple commands' after collapse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said.
Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.
Coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school’s jet with other family members Monday.
USA Today quoted Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.
The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.
ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident. According to witnesses, Johnson was standing and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. His eyes were open and he had blood on his face and neck, according to photos obtained by The Gainesville Sun.