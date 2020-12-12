Sports Roundup for Dec. 13

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — North Alabama at Indiana, BTN
- Noon — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
- Noon — Oakland at Michigan State, FS1
- 1 p.m. — Richmond at West Virginia, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Iowa, FS1
- 2 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN
- 3 p.m. — San Francisco at California, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Cleveland State at Ohio State, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Portland State at Washington State, PAC-12N
- 7:30 p.m. — St. John's at Georgetown, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Southern California, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina State at Boston College, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — South Alabama at Auburn, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 10 p.m. — Stanford at California, PAC-12N
Golf
- 11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- Noon — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, NBC
NBA
- 6 p.m. — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV
- 8:30 p.m. — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ESPN
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Denver at Carolina, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Minnesota at Tampa Bay, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Atlanta at LA Chargers, FOX
- 8:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 7 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton, NBCSN
- 9:10 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham, NBCSN
- 2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, NBCSN
Vanderbilt's Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, cleanly kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt on Saturday against Tennessee.
The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's Southeastern Conference women's soccer champs got her historic chance with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
Listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, Fuller came out for the extra point, which tied the game at 7.
The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.
Center judge Chris Garner made sure to give Fuller the ball, the official bringing it to her at the sideline.
Fuller made history as the first female to play in a Power Five conference game on Nov. 28 with a squib kickoff to open the second half. She has remained on the roster even as Vanderbilt's other kickers came out of quarantine and rejoined the team.
No woman before Fuller had appeared in an SEC game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score in college football with two extra points for Willamette of NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
Florida's Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida coach Mike White declined to do any postgame media interviews. He wanted to get to the hospital to be near Keyontae Johnson's side as quickly as possible.
No one could blame him.
Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital overnight.
Johnson's parents were flying in from Virginia to be with their son.
Johnson had just dunked in transition before he crumpled to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as White gathered them in prayer.
Officials gave the teams time to regroup, and the game continued a few minutes later. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators twice gave the Gators the option of stopping or continuing the game – at that time and again at halftime – and said they ultimately decided to play. White let his players make the call.
Florida wasn't the same afterward, getting outscored 80-60 following Johnson's sudden and disconcerting exit. The 20th-ranked Seminoles won 83-71, extending their winning streak in the series to seven and their winning streak at home to 26.