Sports Roundup for Dec. 12

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 9 p.m. — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
- 10 p.m. — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
College Basketball (men's)
- 11 a.m. — Florida at Florida State, ESPNU
- Noon — Notre Dame at Kentucky, CBS
- Noon — Wofford vs. South Florida, Atlanta, ESPNEWS
- 1 p.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Mississippi State vs. Dayton, Atlanta, ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Evansville at Saint Louis, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Memphis vs. Auburn, Atlanta, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 7:30 p.m. — Indiana State at Purdue, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Illinois at Missouri, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N
College Football
- Noon — Michigan State at Penn State, ABC
- Noon — Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN
- Noon — Rutgers at Maryland, BTN
- Noon — Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN
- Noon — Illinois at Northwestern, ESPN2
- Noon — Utah at Colorado, FOX
- Noon — Minnesota at Nebraska, FS1
- Noon — Georgia at Missouri, SECN
- 2:30 p.m. — Akron at Buffalo, CBSSN
- 3 p.m. — Navy at Army, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Miami, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Pudue at Indiana, BTN
- 3:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Houston at Memphis, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Duke at Florida State, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — California at Washington State, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 6 p.m. — Boise State at Wyoming, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Louisiana State at Florida, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — Southern California at UCLA, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 9:30 p.m. — Utah State at Colorado State, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — San Diego State at Brigham Young, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon State, ESPNU
- 10:30 p.m. — Fresno State at New Mexico, FS1
Golf
- 11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, NBC
- 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8 p.m. — UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Preseason: Toronto at Charlotte, NBATV
- 9:30 p.m. — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress), NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Serie A: Spezia at Crotone, ESPNEWS
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 8:30 p.m. — MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders, Final, Columbus, Ohio, FOX
Julio Jones (hamstring) out vs. Chargers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.
The team ruled out Jones for Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.
After missing a Week 12 victory over the Raiders because of his hamstring issue, Jones returned to the field for last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made six receptions for 94 yards.
The hamstring injury also forced Jones to sit out against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The Falcons (4-8) lost both games.
Even if Jones is able to play the remainder of the regular contest, this will be his second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He played five games in 2013 before going down with a season-ending foot injury.
Jones ranks second on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.
Georgia Tech football at Miami canceled
A makeup football game between No. 9 Miami and Georgia Tech has been canceled after the Yellow Jackets said they wouldn’t be able to meet the Atlantic Coast Conference’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury made the announcement less than 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets played what turned out to be their regular-season finale, losing to Pittsburgh 34-20.
He said the school informed Miami and the ACC that it wouldn’t be able to play the Dec. 19 game at Hard Rock Stadium after receiving a report from its chief medical officer, Dr. Angelo Galante.
The game was initially scheduled to be held Nov. 21, but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Miami program.