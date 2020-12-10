Sports Roundup for Dec. 11

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 4:30 p.m. — St. John's at Seton Hall, CBSSN
- 5 p.m. — Appalachian State at Charlotte, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Nebraska at Creighton, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Iona at Fairfield, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Villanova at Georgetown, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Iowa State at Iowa, BTN
- 9:30 p.m. — Marquette at UCLA, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- 3 p.m. — Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Washington State at Washington, PAC-12N
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Golf
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Houston at Chicago, NBATV
- 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United, NBCSN
SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024
The Southeastern Conference's signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024 as part of a new 10-year contract announced Thursday with ESPN and the powerhouse football league.
The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men's basketball, and will end the conference's relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league's Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996.
“The SEC has now, has had and will have a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time broadcast network game. The change will be from CBS to ABC,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told AP. “So that’s a point of consistency.”
The SEC football championship game will also air on ABC.
The SEC and ESPN are already in the midst of a 20-year deal that includes a partnership on the SEC Network. The new deal will line up so both will run through the 2033-34 sports season.
The difference in the new deal: The mid-afternoon game is less likely to be the SEC's game of the week. For the first time, SEC games will be available for ABC's Saturday Night prime-time slot, too.
The SEC's contract with CBS was worth about $55 million per year to the conference.
Both Sankey and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro declined to reveal financial terms, but Sports Business Journal reported the new deal will be worth more than $300 million annually – an amount confirmed to The AP by a person familiar with the agreement on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract is private.
Freeman among trio of Braves on All-MLB first team
NEW YORK — National League MVP Freddie Freeman was one of three Atlanta Braves selected to the All-MLB first team on Wednesday night.
The slugging first baseman was joined by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and starting pitcher Max Fried. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was chosen for the second team, giving the NL East champions more honorees than any other club following a 2020 season reduced to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego had two players on the top team: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado.
Cy Young Award winners Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians also made the first team. Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom rounded out the five starters.
The rest of the first team featured Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and outfielders Mookie Betts from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. The relievers were Tampa Bay’s Nick Anderson and Oakland’s Liam Hendriks.
AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the first baseman on the second team, which also included Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Indians third baseman José Ramírez. Acuña was joined in the outfield by Michael Conforto of the Mets and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The designated hitter was 40-year-old Minnesota veteran Nelson Cruz.
The starting pitchers were Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, Kenta Maeda of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland closer Brad Hand and NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams from Milwaukee were the relievers.