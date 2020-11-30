Sports Roundup for Dec. 1

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- 1:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN
- 2:30 p.m. — Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — Oakland at Purdue, BTN
- 4 p.m. — St. Francis at Virginia, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Navy at Georgetown, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Davidson vs. Providence, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Marquette, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Towson at Maryland, BTN
- 7:30 p.m. — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — South Dakota at Nebraska, BTN
- 9:30 p.m. — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis, ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
Golf
- 3 a.m. (Wednesday) — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Soccer (men's)
- 9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal, FS1
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2
- 10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2
Pacers' King earns academic award from PBC
USC Aiken women's cross country standout Sophie King was recently named the Elite 16 award winner by the Peach Belt Conference.
King, a junior from Aiken, received the accolade at the recent PBC Championship. A member of the PBC all-academic team, King sports a 4.0 GPA in nursing.
The award honors the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the league championship and is modeled on the NCAA Elite 90 award.
King is the first USCA women's cross country student-athlete to pick up the honor.
Mustangs, Rebels split hoops season openers
The Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond high school basketball teams split Monday's doubleheader at Strom Thurmond to open the regular season.
Strom Thurmond's girls won the first game, 61-17. They led 18-7 after one quarter and were up 35-11 at the half, then continued to increase the margin.
Midland Valley's boys started quickly in their 44-30 win, scoring the game's first 10 points and carrying a 24-12 lead at halftime.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at Midland Valley.
Georgia QB Mathis to transfer after losing starting job
Quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who opened the season as No. 11 Georgia’s starter, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Coach Kirby Smart said Monday he wanted Mathis, a redshirt freshman, to continue his career at Georgia, where JT Daniels has emerged as the starter.
Mathis, a redshirt freshman, was not with the Bulldogs for Saturday's 45-16 win at South Carolina on Saturday. That led to questions that Mathis might enter the transfer portal as the Bulldogs prepare for this week's game against Vanderbilt.
Smart said Mathis “has handled everything first class.”
“Every conversation he’s had with me has been the right way,” Smart said. “He did not want to be a distraction for the team, and he was very hurt and disappointed that things came out before the game. That bothered him because he did not want to be a distraction for the team.”
Mathis could not hold the starting job after winning a preseason competition after Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, the projected starter, opted out of the season.
Stetson Bennett replaced Mathis in Georgia's win over Arkansas to open the season. Mathis completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards with an interception before giving way to Bennett.
Daniels passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in his debut, a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 21. Daniels led a more balanced offense against South Carolina.
Mathis enrolled at Georgia in 2019 before severe headaches and sinus pressure led to him undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his brain and sitting out the season.
Mathis (6-foot-5, 205) offered a unique combination of size, speed and arm strength. He completed 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.