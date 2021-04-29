Sports Roundup for April 30

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN
College Softball
5 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
Golf
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
10:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN
MLB
7 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN
7:37 p.m. — Atlanta at Toronto, Dunedin, Fl., Bally Sports South
8 p.m. — Kansas City at Minnesota, FS1
NBA
8 p.m. — Portland at Brooklyn, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Sacramento at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
7 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, ABC/ESPN/NFLN
Soccer (men's)
10 p.m. — USL: San Diego at Phoenix, ESPN2
Presbyterian's Campbell voted top 3 for Buck Buchanan Award
CLINTON — Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell on Thursday was named one of the top three finalists for the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award. The winner will be announced May 15 on the FCS National Awards Show on Bally Sports Regional Networks.
Joining Campbell in the top three are linebacker Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern. The trio was among 18 finalists for the Buchanan, named for the legendary defensive lineman, and in its 26th season, which honors the defensive player of the year in college football's DI subdivision.
"I am extremely blessed to have received such an honor," said Campbell. "It is incredible to be recognized as one of the top players in the country. It just goes to show despite everything that goes on within a program or life that if you stay the course, buy in and push yourself, anything is possible."
A unanimous selection the Pioneer Football League First-Team All-Conference, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in FCS in tackles per game (13.7). He recorded 10 or more tackles in five of the Blue Hose's seven games, including a DI school-record 25 tackles in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 while earning Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Bradley leads by 2 at Valspar Championship
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.
It's the second round that recently has given Bradley fits on the Copperhead course.
Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes, finishing with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and a two-shot lead on a day of low scoring not typically seen at this PGA Tour stop.
Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.
It wasn't a breeze for everyone. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, didn't make a birdie over his final 12 holes and had to settle for a 71. Johnson hasn't finished in the top 10 in just over two months and first has to worry about making the cut.
Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday by opening with an eagle and coming inches away from a hole-in-one, but he stalled on the back nine and shot 69.
Phil Mickelson, playing at Innisbrook for the first time since 2004, shot 73.
Scott Brown made just one bogey in an opening 67. A shot behind him is Kevin Kisner, and Matt NeSmith finished at 1-under 70.