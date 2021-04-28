Sports Roundup for April 29

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN
7:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
10:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MLB
1 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN
4 p.m. — Seattle at Houston (joined in progress), MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, Bally Sports Southeast
7:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, MLBN
11:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Brooklyn at Indiana, NBATV
NFL
8 p.m. — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland, ABC/ESPN/NFLN
NHL
8 p.m. — Florida at Chicago, NBCSN
9 p.m. — Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress), NBCSN
Braves, Atlanta United to allow full capacity
Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.
The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season.
The team allowed 33% capacity for their first homestand and ramped up to 50% for their current homestand.
In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans.
United allowed up to 50% capacity at its first two home games.
Also, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons intend to be at 100% capacity for games in the fall, following a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell that he expects to have full venues for the upcoming season.
Face coverings will continue to be required at both stadiums.
Panthers trading QB Bridgewater to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.
Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
It was widely believed Bridgewater wouldn't become available until after the draft and maybe wouldn't join a new team until June. But, according to the NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to pay a portion of Bridgewater's salary in 2021.
The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and with Darnold in the fold can target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback.
One-time transfer rule clears last NCAA step, starts in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a rule change Wednesday that will allow all athletes who have not yet transferred the ability to do so one time in a college career and be immediately eligible to play.
The Division I Council adopted the proposed legislation earlier this month. The board took the last step to make the historic rule change official and the NCAA clarified some of the details in a news release.
The one-time exception had been previously available to some athletes, just not those in football, basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey. Now it will be available to all athletes who have not yet transferred, starting with the 2021-22 academic year.
This year, the date for all athletes to notify their current schools that they intend to transfer is July 1. Those dates will shift to May 1 for fall and winter sport athletes and July 1 for spring sport athletes in subsequent years.
The one-time exception will count for athletes who transfer after graduating. Previously, NCAA rules permitted athletes who had graduated to transfer and be immediately eligible.
Now, if an athlete has already use a one-time exception for a transfer as an undergraduate, the athlete is not automatically eligible as a graduate transfer. Athletes can still apply for a waiver to become eligible under certain circumstances.