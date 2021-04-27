Sports Roundup for April 28

FILE - Chicago Bears outside linebacker Geno Hayes (58) watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, file photo. Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)