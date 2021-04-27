Sports Roundup for April 28

Sports on TV
College Golf (women's)
2 p.m. — NCAA Women's Selections, GOLF
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., GOLF
10:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF
MLB
1:30 p.m. — Miami at Milwaukee, MLBN
4:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, FS1
10 p.m. — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — LA Lakers at Washington, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Phoenix, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Vegas, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1, CBSSN
10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1, FS1
NHL reaches 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run
The NHL and Turner Sports on Tuesday formally announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season and will put three Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.
The world's top hockey league is eager to replicate the success found on Turner by the NBA.
“From our standpoint, we looked at the strength of the Turner Sports portfolio, which is outstanding,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “They put a fun and innovative factor into all of what they do, and we’re excited to have that same treatment for our sports, and for our fans.”
Turner and corporate owner WarnerMedia surprised many with the acquisition. Longtime NHL partner NBC and Fox were seen as the favorites to get the second package after the league reached an agreement with ESPN last month.
NBC’s run of covering the league since 2005 ends after after this season’s playoffs. It is in the final season of a 10-year contract.
WarnerMedia News & Sports Chairman Jeff Zucker said Turner’s style and approach to covering the NBA and baseball will translate well to hockey. Whether it has the same vibe as its NBA coverage, which includes the successful “Inside the NBA” studio show, remains to be seen.
“Obviously I think that there’s a style to Turner Sports, but you can't just copy ‘Inside the NBA’ on Thursday nights," he said. “We’re going to bring that same approach to the NHL but also one that I think is innovative, fun and dynamic.”
Zucker said there haven’t been any decisions about studio talent or announcers. Charles Barkley is a big hockey fan, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made an occasional appearance.
The deal includes up to 72 regular-season games per season, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. One of the regular-season games will be the NHL Winter Classic, which is played on New Year’s Day.
Geno Hayes, former NFL, Florida State linebacker, dies at 33
Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents' home in Valdosta, Georgia.
Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.
“Geno was a beloved teammate and often the first player to volunteer his time to our efforts in the community," the Bucs said in a statement. "He frequently visited schools and had a remarkable ability to connect with children. Losing him at such a young age is heartbreaking.”
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was coaching Jaguars linebackers in 2014 and worked with Hayes.
“I saw Geno’s passion and love for not only football but for life itself," Saleh said in a statement. "He was an amazing person who left a mark on everyone who had the pleasure of connecting with him.”
Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.
Hayes told ESPN he believes his use of over-the-counter pain medications while in the NFL, as well as his family’s history of liver disease, led to his condition.
He is survived by his parents and two children, ages 8 and 13.