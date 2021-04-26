Sports Roundup for April 27

Sports on TV
Golf
4 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., GOLF
MLB
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Mets, ESPN
10 p.m. — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona, MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Charlotte, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Dallas at Golden State, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Washington, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS1
Both parties back bill for image rights for college athletes
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former Ohio State football player, reintroduced on Monday a bipartisan bill that would give college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Gonzalez, R-Ohio, and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., co-sponsored the Student Athlete Level Playing Field Act, which would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.
In a statement, the NCAA said it valued the bipartisanship of the bill.
“Their House bill will strengthen the college athlete experience and support the NCAA and its members to modernize name, image and likeness rules but not pay student-athletes or turn them into employees of their college or university," the NCAA said.
It is the third bill related to NIL compensation in college sports to be introduced during this Congress, but the first with support from Democrats and Republicans. Six other lawmakers have signed onto the bill, three from each party.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act in February. Earlier that month, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., introduced the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act.
Going back to December, Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced the College Athlete Bill of Rights, which would regulate college sports well beyond NIL compensation and force some schools to share sports-generated revenues with athletes.
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi also introduced a bill in December that some critics said was too NCAA-friendly.
The NCAA's attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled, but several states have NIL laws scheduled to take effect July 1, including Florida and Mississippi.
The NCAA has warned that a patchwork of state laws would create confusion and competitive inequity, and is hoping for help from Congress in the form of a national NIL law.
More tests, no quarantine in updated Tokyo Olympic rules
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC are to unveil new plans this week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can compete in Japan when the games open in three months in the midst of a pandemic.
The rollout of the second edition of the “Playbooks” – an IOC guidebook explaining how the games can be pulled off – comes as Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas have been placed under a third state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge.
Japan, which has attributed about 10,000 deaths to COVID-19, has also been slow with local vaccination with about 1% so far getting shots.
Organizers are expected to announce daily testing for athletes. They are also expected to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement, allowing athletes to train when they arrive. Athletes will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay, and venues and training areas.
Japan's Kyodo news agency, citing unnamed sources, said athletes and staff will have to be tested twice within 96 hours before leaving home. They will also be tested upon arrival in Japan.
The Playbook for athletes is to be updated on Wednesday, with Playbooks for media and others unveiled on Friday. The first edition published in February was vague, and there are doubts the latest editions will offer much specificity.
A final edition of all Playbooks will be published in June.
Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Monday that 500 nurses were being requested for the games.
“Of course, this is on the premise that this won't have a negative effect on the local health care system,” Muto said, though he did not indicate if any research had been done in this area.