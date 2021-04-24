Sports Roundup for April 25

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
Basketball
1:15 p.m. — Boston at Charlotte, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBATV
10 p.m. — Sacramento at Golden State, NBATV
Bowling
1:30 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, SECN
2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN
7 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., ESPNU
College Golf (men's)
7:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga., SECN
College Softball
Noon — Florida St. at Louisville, ACCN
Noon — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SECN
5 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, ESPNU
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., GOLF
Hockey
3 p.m. — Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC
7 p.m. — Columbus at Tampa Bay, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston, MLBN
7 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN
7 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast), ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, ESPN2
7 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, FS1
Tennis
8 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday) — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday) — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS
Diamondbacks-Braves game postponed by weather, DH today
ATLANTA — The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Saturday night was postponed due to inclement weather.
A storm brought hail and heavy rain to Truist Park on Saturday afternoon and the probability of additional rain forced the postponement.
The game will be made up with a traditional doubleheader on Sunday. The first seven-inning game is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
This is Arizona's first game postponed by weather since May 4-5, 2015 at Colorado. It ends a streak of 866 games without a weather postponement, the longest active stretch in the majors.
Arizona had a game postponed against Colorado on Aug. 27, 2020, in support of social justice and equality.
The Braves will start right-hander Bryse Wilson in Game 1 and left-hander Drew Smyly, who had been scheduled to pitch Saturday night, in the second game.
Left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who had been scheduled to start on Saturday night, and right-hander Zac Gallen are expected to pitch in the doubleheader for Arizona. The team did not immediately announce the order of the pitchers.
Nadal beats Carreño, to meet Tsitsipas in Barcelona final
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal will face a red-hot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final after the 11-time champion eased past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
Nadal roared out to a 5-1 lead before Carreño pulled back a break. Carreño then had three break chances on Nadal’s next service game, but the latter saved them all and closed out the set.
Any thoughts of a Carreño comeback were snuffed out when Nadal broke his first service game of the second set in intimidating fashion. Carreño thought he smashed the ball well beyond Nadal’s reach, only for the 20-time Grand Slam winner to angle into position and blast the ball right back past him as Carreño lost his footing and tumbled to the clay.
The top-seeded Nadal improved to an 8-0 career record against the 13th-ranked Carreño.
“I am very happy to be back in a final here at an historic event, a home event, an important one for me,” Nadal said. “I have been improving every single day a little bit more.”