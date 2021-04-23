Sports Roundup for April 24

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Florida at Auburn, SECN
5 p.m. — Georgia at Missouri, SECN
8 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
College Softball
2 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2
4 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU
College Volleyball (women's)
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN
4 p.m. — Washington at NY Mets, FS1
7 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, FS1
7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Atlanta, Bally Sports Southeast
9 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
1:15 p.m. — Toronto at New York, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC
NHL
12:30 p.m. — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHLN
3 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, NBC
7 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBC
6 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN
Clemson to reinstate men's track and field, cross country programs
CLEMSON — Clemson will reinstate its men's track and field and cross country teams after reaching a settlement with lawyers representing both men and women's athletes at the university, the school announced Thursday.
Clemson will also add one or more women's varsity sports in the future.
Clemson announced in November its decision to discontinue the teams following the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, citing cost savings associated with COVID-19 and long-term Title IX compliance.
The course reversal comes after the threat of twin class-action lawsuits.
Arthur H. Bryant, the attorney retained by members of the men's track and field and cross country team, threatened to sue Clemson for "depriving male athletes and potential athletes of equal participation opportunities of Title IX" and called for the teams' reinstatement.
Lori Bullock, the attorney retained by female students from the women's rowing, cross country and track and field teams, threatened to file suit against Clemson for "depriving them of equal athletic financial aid and treatment and benefits in violation of Title IX."
USCA golf team selected for NCAA Tournament
Six Peach Belt Conference men’s golf teams were selected to play in the NCAA Tournament, the national office announced on Friday. PBC teams dominated the Southeast Region, taking six of the eight available spots for the 10th time since 2004. The Southeast Region and South Region will combine for a super-regional event May 6-8 at the Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. Florida Southern will serve as hosts.
The selected PBC teams were USC Aiken as the No. 2 seed, Young Harris at No. 3, No. 4 Georgia Southwestern, No. 5 Columbus State, No. 6 Georgia College and No. 7 North Georgia.
USCA is making its 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Pacers have two first-place and two second-place finishes this year, including second at last weekend’s PBC Championship.
The top four teams from each super regional and the top individual not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals May 17-21 at PGA National Resort; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Pacers fall in series opener against Bearcats
The USC Aiken baseball team fell 7-3 Friday night at Lander in the series opener.
Morgan Hyde had two of the Pacers' (19-15, 17-14 Peach Belt Conference) six hits, including an RBI double in the ninth inning. Jackson Hannon drove in two runs on a single in the fifth inning.
Daniel Wiggins pitched six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out eight. Blake Seigler pitched a scoreless 1⅔ innings, and Austin Hohm pitched the final third of an inning.