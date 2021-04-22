Sports Roundup for April 23

Sports on TV
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN
5 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan St., BTN
8 p.m. — Maryland at Iowa, BTN
8 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SECN
College Softball
6 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF
3:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — PFL 1: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (Lightweights), Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MLB
2 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
10 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Boston at Brooklyn, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Denver at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NHLN
10 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC, FS1
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana, FS1
USGA adds final qualifying site to South Carolina
FAR HILLS, N.J. — The USGA will have a final qualifying site in South Carolina to account for a new tournament that replaces the RBC Canadian Open.
The addition of Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island brings the total number of final qualifying sites to 10 in the United States, along with a site in Japan and Canada. Final qualifying is June 7, with the exception of qualifiers in Texas and Japan, which will be May 24.
The deadline to enter was Wednesday, and the USGA said it accepted 9,069 entries. It was the ninth straight time at least 9,000 people entered the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open is June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
The list of 49 players exempt from qualifying does not include Tiger Woods, who is recovering from legs injuries from a Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles. Woods won his third U.S. Open in 2008 the last time it was held at Torrey Pines.
The USGA typically schedules a couple of qualifiers around PGA Tour events. There will be two in Ohio on the Monday after Memorial. The new one in South Carolina will be on the Monday leading into the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The Texas qualifier is the Monday leading into the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth.
There was no qualifying last year because of travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The USGA decided not to have an England qualifier this year because of the pandemic. Instead, 10 spots will be available through a points list of three tournaments.
Players still can avoid qualifying by being among the top 60 in the world ranking published May 24 and June 7, or if they win multiple times on the PGA Tour (with full FedEx Cup points allotment) from June 28, 2020, through the week before the U.S. Open.
Bad weather forecast delays USC spring football game
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Garnet and Black Spring Game has been pushed back a day.
With bad weather predicted for Saturday, the original date, the Gamecocks will instead play on Sunday. Kickoff time is 2 p.m.
All tickets purchased for Saturday will be honored. There are tickets still available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets. Fans wishing a refund on previously purchased spring football game tickets can contact the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.
"With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience," USC coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. "Our players and coaches look forward to seeing a great crowd Sunday in Williams-Brice Stadium."
Capacity for the spring football game is set at 15,000 due to COVID-19 regulations. Parking around Williams-Brice Stadium is limited to the State Fairgrounds, Key Road Parking Lot and private lots around the stadium.
The weather forecast for Saturday calls for rain and thunderstorms for most of the day. Sunday's forecast shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.
The NCAA mandates that a team's maximum of 15 spring practices be held in a certain window of days. The Gamecocks' last available day is Sunday.