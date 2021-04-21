Sports Roundup for April 22

Sports on TV
Boxing
9 p.m. — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights), West Point, N.Y., NBCSN
College Baseball
7 p.m. — Arkansas at South Carolina, SECN
8 p.m. — LSU at Mississippi, ESPNU
College Volleyball (women's)
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
Golf
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, GOLF
3:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Arizona at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Detroit (1 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (7 p.m.), MLBN
10 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, TNT
9:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, TNT
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City, NBCSN
Presbyterian dismisses football coach Tommy Spangler
CLINTON — Presbyterian has announced that football coach Tommy Spangler won't return to the Football Championship Subdivision school.
Athletic director Rob Acunto said Wednesday that after a review, it was determined the “change in leadership was in the best interest of PC and its student athletes.”
Acunto said the school has begun a national search for Spangler's replacement.
Spangler was in his second stint as Presbyterian football coach. He went 42-24 from 2001-06, leading the program to the NCAA Division II Playoffs in 2005 before the school moved up to FCS.
Spangler returned to the school as its defensive coordinator in 2013 and was elevated to head coach after the 2016 season. He was 12-28 the past four seasons, including a 4-3 mark in the recently completely spring season after not playing this past fall due to COVID-19.
The school currently competes in the non-scholarship FCS conference, the Pioneer League.
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic
The Indianapolis 500 is set to be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race on Memorial Day weekend. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.
The attendance figure was determined after Indianapolis hosted the NCAA men's basketball tournament through March and into April with limited attendance. The NCAA allowed 8,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the April 5 men's championship game.
The Alabama spring football game last weekend hosted 47,218 fans, nearly 10,000 more than a recent Texas Rangers baseball game; an Australian Rules cricket match in Melbourne drew 51,723 in March.
Roger Penske, in his second year as owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, had hoped for full attendance, but IndyCar and speedway officials are taking pride in the upcoming milestone.
“This event and this place means so much to everybody we see every day and we hear from every day, whether they are Hoosiers or race fans from around the world,” Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., told The Associated Press.
“We feel a real responsibility to protect that legacy and to grow it and to have the race," Miles said. "We're ready to take the next step in bringing back the economy and a lot of that in this city and state is driven by sports events which has been shut down for so many months. March Madness was incredibly successful, this is the next step and it just so happens this will probably be the biggest sporting event of the year.”
The speedway will be open to spectators every day cars are on the track beginning with the May 15 road course event. The viewing mounds in the infield will be closed, and general admission infield tickets will not be made available.
The infield's raucous “Snake Pit” will be closed and all the traditional concerts will not be held, including on Carb Day and Legends Day. There will be suite seating and the Pagoda will be open to those with tickets, but the midway will be closed.
Grandstand seating will be socially distanced; fans will have an option to return their tickets for an account credit.