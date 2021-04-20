Sports Roundup for April 21

Sports on TV
College Softball
7 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Clemson at South Carolina, SECN
Golf
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami, MLBN
4 p.m. — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress), MLBN
6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Yankees, ESPN
NBA
7 p.m. — Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBATV
10 p.m. — Memphis at LA Clippers, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — San Jose at Vegas, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, FS1
Soccer (women's)
1 p.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, NBCSN
10 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B, CBSSN
PBC announces volleyball tournament bracket
AUGUSTA — With the completion of the regular season, the Peach Belt Conference has released the bracket for the Spring 2021 Volleyball Tournament. The tournament, moved from its usual spot in the fall due to COVID-19 concerns, will feature the top four teams in the PBC standings with semifinals Wednesday and the championship match on Saturday. All rounds of the PBC volleyball tournament will be hosted by the higher seed.
USC Aiken is the No. 3 seed after finishing 9-4 in the regular season. The Pacers, five-time PBC Tournament champions, will be looking for their first tournament title since 2007. USCA has won four of its last five matches heading into tournament play.
The Pacers will visit second-seeded Augusta at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Jaguars are the two-time defending PBC Tournament champions and have their highest seed ever for the PBC Tournament after finishing the season 12-2 in conference play. The Jaguars also have the longest winning streak in the conference at 11 in a row.
Flagler is the No. 1 seed for the volleyball tournament for the second year in a row and third time in the last four years. The six-time tournament champions finished 15-3 overall, 13-1 in conference play this spring and carry a six-match winning streak into the PBC Tournament.
UNC Pembroke reaches the PBC semifinal round as the No. 4 seed, its first appearance in the conference semis since 2011. The Braves secured the seed on Saturday with their win at Young Harris and finish the regular season with a 7-7 conference mark, the most conference wins for the Braves since 2011.
PGA Tour offering $40 million in bonus money to top stars
The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes.
Some of the top players and managers have loosely hinted at the plan, called the “Player Impact Program,” since the start of 2020. That was right about the time a concept known as the Premier Golf League funded in part by Saudi money was trying to lure the top players to join an international tour.
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were among the first players to say they were not interested in the league, which again met with key managers last month without making any headway.
Golfweek was the first to report that the Player Impact Program started in January.
The payout goes to the top 10 players for the year, determined by an accumulative score measuring popularity through such metrics as Q Rating, Google searches, Nielsen Brand Rating on how a player's exposure helps sponsors and Meltwater Mentions (frequency of player coverage through various media platforms).
It also uses the MVP Index, a company founded by Shawn Spieth, the father of three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and one of the game's most popular players. The MVP Index measures the value of engagement on social and digital channels.
A tour spokesman said the score did not involve performance on the course, such as FedEx Cup standings.
Players who earn a bonus from the program would be required to give back by playing an additional tournament, for example, or taking part in a tour marketing campaign.
Golfweek said the tour ran simulated scores from 2019 to illustrate how the program would work. Tiger Woods, who won the Masters in 2019, led the list. He was followed by McIlroy, Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. Rounding out the top 10 were Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rose and Adam Scott.
Missing from that 2019 list were Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who likely would be on the list for this year. A tour spokesman said such a list would not be published the way the FedEx Cup and world rankings are.