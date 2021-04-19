Sports Roundup for April 20

Sports on TV
Basketball
7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at New Orleans, TNT
10 p.m. — LA Clippers at Portland, TNT
Boxing
8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles, FS1
College Baseball
5 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina, ACCN
7 p.m. — Clemson at Georgia, SECN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPNU
College Softball
5 p.m. — Oklahoma at Georgia, SECN
Hockey
6:30 p.m. — Boston at Buffalo, NBCSN
MLB
4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN
7:30 p.m. — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Tour plans to make non-vaccinated golfers pay for COVID test
The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, and those who aren't will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer.
In a memo sent to players Monday, the tour strongly encouraged them to get vaccinated. It stopped short of saying it would require players to be vaccinated to compete in tournaments.
Players would be deemed inoculated 14 days after the full course of the vaccine. They would no longer be subject to testing for the coronavirus and, in accordance with CDC guidelines, would be able to gather in small groups without face coverings.
Social distancing and face coverings still would be required at tournaments. Anyone who has been vaccinated and comes in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus would need to quarantine only if they have symptoms.
Players have been subjected to testing since golf's return last June, which was paid for by the tour. The testing operation will stop at the end of June. The tour did not specify a date. That would be after the Travelers Championship in Connecticut or the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
After that, the tour said players or staff wanting to take part in a tournament would be required to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving.
The tour said it would reimburse the cost of testing for those who can't get vaccinated because of a medical condition.
Three players, including former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, tested positive at the Honda Classic last month. That was the most recent positive test in the last four PGA Tour events through last week at the RBC Heritage.
In the memo, the tour highlighted Pfizer and Moderna as “two highly effective FDA-approved vaccines," though it later said anyone already vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca would be exempt from routine testing.
The tour said it still may conduct periodic testing after June.
Attorney: Accusations against Texans QB based on lies
HOUSTON — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.”
The statement by Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, comes after the NFL player’s legal team filed in court its initial response to the lawsuits, alleging that eight of the women bragged about giving him massages and five “wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson.”
Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, called the claims in the initial response by Watson’s legal team “weak and vague allegations” that are “demonstrably false.”
“As fully anticipated... Deshaun Watson’s only defense is to call these brave women liars,” Buzbee said in a statement Monday.
The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020, with the most recent one alleged to have taken place last month.
A 23rd woman had also filed a lawsuit but withdrew it after some of the women were ordered earlier this month to make their names public following court hearings. All 22 women who have active lawsuits have since refiled their cases with their names.
In their seven-page court filing Monday, Watson’s legal team alleged the woman’s claims were false, saying seven of the women willingly worked or offered to work with Watson after the alleged incidents; three “lied about their alleged trauma and resulting harm;” and five women have “scrubbed or entirely deleted their social media accounts.”