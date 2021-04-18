Sports Roundup for April 19

Sports on TV
College Softball
7 p.m. — Tennessee at South Carolina, SECN
Baseball
11 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Boston, MLBN
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington OR San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLBN
Basketball
7:45 p.m. — Golden State at Philadelphia, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN
Hockey
7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Dallas, NBCSN
10 p.m. — San Jose at Vegas, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday) — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
USC Aiken finishes second at PBC Championship
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken golf team finished second at the Peach Belt Conference Championship, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
The event was hosted by Flagler on the par-72, 6,939-yard Summer & Squire Course.
Young Harris won the championship after shooting 8-under par 856. The Pacers shot 1-under par 863.
USC Aiken shot scores of 289-279-295 for its three-round total.
Leo Johansson tied for second, earning all-tournament team honors. He shot 5-under par 211. Johansson posted scores of 69-72-70.
Leonardo Bono shot 3-over par 219, which was good enough for 11th. He tallied scores of 78-67-74.
Bjorn Rosengren was 16th after shooting 4-over par 220. Gage Weeks was a stroke behind him, taking 17th. George Eubank shot 7-over par 223, to finish 23rd.
Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Sunday.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.
Young loved how the Hawks kept pushing the ball offensively and giving the Pacers fits. Indiana endured long gaps when it didn't get back in transition quickly enough or let the Hawks have wide-open looks.
“It was tough to do that when guys are knocking down shots and guys are knocking down 3s like they were and Clint doing what he’s doing in the paint," Young said. “It’s hard to double a guy in a situation like that."
Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.
“At the end of the day we just couldn’t get enough stops," McConnell said. “We couldn’t get that one stop to put us over the top. They got loose for a couple of 3s and made us pay."
Young has 17 games with at least 30 points.
Federer to play the French Open, preparing for it at Geneva
PARIS — Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans on his official Twitter page.
“Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again,” Federer wrote.
Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30. The 39-year-old Federer won his only French Open in 2009 and lost to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals two years ago.
He did not play there last year.
Federer had a repeat operation on his right knee after a first procedure in February 2020. When that bothersome knee kept swelling up after bike rides or walks with his four children, he announced in June that he had had a second surgery.
The seventh-ranked Federer made his comeback from a 13-month injury layoff at the Qatar Open last month, beating Dan Evans in three sets and then losing in three to Nikoloz Basilashvili after failing to convert a match point.
Federer is also trying to win Wimbledon for a record-extending ninth time, having lost to Novak Djokovic in a fifth-set tiebreaker two years ago. Federer served for the match and had two championship points.
The grass-court major was canceled last year for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is scheduled to be played June 28 to July 11.