Sports Roundup for April 18

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FOX
3:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., NBC
College Baseball
Noon — Clemson at Miami, ACCN
College Football
11:30 a.m. — FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU
College Softball
2 p.m. — Florida at Alabama, SECN
3 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPN2
5 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Tennessee at South Carolina, SECN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., GOLF
MLB
4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle, MLBN
7 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
NBA
1:15 p.m. — New Orleans at New York, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Miami, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Sacramento at Dallas, NBATV
10 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Clippers, NBATV
NHL
Noon — Washington at Boston, NBC
3 p.m. — NY Rangers at New Jersey, NHLN
6:30 p.m. — NY Islanders at Philadelphia, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
8:30 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, NBCSN
11 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, NBCSN
3 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, ABC
5:30 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, FS1
Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
Noon — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, TENNIS
USCA soars into 2nd at PBC golf championship
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The USC Aiken golf team shot 9-under par during the second round of play at the Peach Belt Conference Championship on Saturday and now stands in second place heading into Sunday's final round.
The Pacers are tied with Young Harris and stand just three strokes behind Lander, which leads at 11-under 565.
USCA's 279 marked the second-lowest round by any school in the tournament and the lowest on day two.
The Pacers were led by Leonardo Bono and Björn Rosengren, who each shot 5 under during the second round.
Leo Johansson shot even par for the round, while George Eubank was 1 over and Gage Weeks was 2 over.
Johansson and Rosengren are tied for fourth at the tournament at 3 under overall. Bono is tied for 12th at 1 over, Weeks is tied for 16th at 2 over and Eubank is tied for 19th at 3 over.
Young Harris' Peter Chung has the individual lead by two shots at 10 under.
Pacer softball sweeps Lander
The USC Aiken softball team picked up a sweep over Lander on Friday on Senior Day.
USCA (5-11, 5-9 Peach Belt Conference) won by scores of 9-7 and 6-4. It marked the first sweep of Lander by USCA since the 2015 season.
The Pacers overcame deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 in game one, and a five-run fifth inning put them ahead for good.
Emily Ayers went 3-for-4 at the plate while Faith Cooke went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Katelyn Powell drove in two runs. Caroline Cockrell (2-8) pitched a complete game with four strikeouts
No comeback was needed in game two. USCA led 3-0 through three innings and then added three more runs in the fifth.
Powell had three hits, and Cooke, Brianna Dow and Brooke Moore had two apiece. Moore drove in three runs.
In the circle, Rebekah Cook (2-8) went the distance for the win.
The Pacers return to action on at 3 p.m. Friday for a home doubleheader against Columbus State.